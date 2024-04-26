Menu
Search
914 PoliticsBW News

NAACP Host Westchester District Attorney Candidate Forum

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

Westchester County NAACP branches united to host candidate forum for the Westchester District Attorney race. All three candidates who will appear on the Democratic Primary ballot, former Judge Susan Cacace, the Westchester County Democratic Committee endorsed candidate, Civil Rights Attorney William O. Wagstaff who survived fraud accusations in court and former assistant District Attorney Adeel Mirza appeared to share to make a case why voters should vote for them.

First the first time several Westchester NAACP branches united to host the candidate forum for the most important election in the County this year including Mount Vernon, Yonkers, New Rochelle, White Plains/Greemburgh, and Peekskill. The forum was moderated by Mount Vernon NAACP Vice President AJ Woodson and Yonkers NAACP 1st Vice President Kisha Skipper.

You can watch the entire WCDA Candidate Forum on the video below.

NAACP national statement on endorsement: “We want to clarify that the NAACP is a non-partisan organization and does not endorse candidates for political office at any level. Persons affiliated with the NAACP at the national, state, and local levels are free to make candidate endorsements in a personal capacity, but they do not reflect support by the NAACP as an organization.” The NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization and does promote voter registration, education and equity through civic engagement and political action.

Previous article
DA candidate Cacace must answer for conservative ties [Letter to the Editor]
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

DA candidate Cacace must answer for conservative ties [Letter to the Editor]

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Dear Editor, This June, voters will turn out to the...

Mary J Blige & A Tribe Called Quest Among 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees?

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced...

People Before Politics Radio – Episode 393

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Listen to Damon K. Jones, and AJ Woodson on...

Mayor Spano Announces Restructuring Plan for Nepperhan Community Center

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
YONKERS MAYOR MIKE SPANO: “THE NEPPERHAN COMMUNITY CENTER WILL...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

DA candidate Cacace must answer for conservative ties [Letter to the Editor]

914 Politics 0
Dear Editor, This June, voters will turn out to the...

Mary J Blige & A Tribe Called Quest Among 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees?

Entertainment News 0
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced...

People Before Politics Radio – Episode 393

People Before Politics Radio 0
Listen to Damon K. Jones, and AJ Woodson on...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights