NAACP Host Westchester District Attorney Candidate Forum

Westchester County NAACP branches united to host candidate forum for the Westchester District Attorney race. All three candidates who will appear on the Democratic Primary ballot, former Judge Susan Cacace, the Westchester County Democratic Committee endorsed candidate, Civil Rights Attorney William O. Wagstaff who survived fraud accusations in court and former assistant District Attorney Adeel Mirza appeared to share to make a case why voters should vote for them.

First the first time several Westchester NAACP branches united to host the candidate forum for the most important election in the County this year including Mount Vernon, Yonkers, New Rochelle, White Plains/Greemburgh, and Peekskill. The forum was moderated by Mount Vernon NAACP Vice President AJ Woodson and Yonkers NAACP 1st Vice President Kisha Skipper.

You can watch the entire WCDA Candidate Forum on the video below.

NAACP national statement on endorsement: “We want to clarify that the NAACP is a non-partisan organization and does not endorse candidates for political office at any level. Persons affiliated with the NAACP at the national, state, and local levels are free to make candidate endorsements in a personal capacity, but they do not reflect support by the NAACP as an organization.” The NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization and does promote voter registration, education and equity through civic engagement and political action.