CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF YONKERS LEGAL NOTICE: PUBLIC HEARINGS 2024/2025 PROPOSED BUDGET

I, Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, City Council President of the City of Yonkers, do hereby call a public hearing on the proposed 2024/2025 City of Yonkers Operating Budget and Capital Budget as follows:

Thursday, May 9, 2024

City Council Chambers

City Hall– 4th Floor

40 South Broadway

Yonkers, New York

7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Auditorium

Saunders High School

183 Palmer Road

Yonkers, NY 10701

7:00 p.m.

Anyone wishing to speak may sign up on the day of the hearing at the hearing site. Each speaker shall be permitted three minutes and speakers shall be called in the order in which they have signed up.