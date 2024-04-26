CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF YONKERS LEGAL NOTICE: PUBLIC HEARINGS 2024/2025 PROPOSED BUDGET

I, Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, City Council President of the City of Yonkers, do hereby call a public hearing on the proposed 2024/2025 City of Yonkers Operating Budget and Capital Budget as follows:
Thursday, May 9, 2024
City Council Chambers
City Hall– 4th Floor
40 South Broadway
Yonkers, New York
7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Auditorium
Saunders High School
183 Palmer Road
Yonkers, NY 10701
7:00 p.m.
Anyone wishing to speak may sign up on the day of the hearing at the hearing site. Each speaker shall be permitted three minutes and speakers shall be called in the order in which they have signed up.