Former Mamaroneck Public Library Business Manager Charged With Stealing $44,700

Defendant, who resigned from the library in March after 27 years, allegedly spent library funds on personal expenses for nearly seven years

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced today that the former business manager of the Mamaroneck Public Library was arraigned on a felony charge of stealing approximately $44,769 from the library between 2016 and 2023.

“We are committed to seeking accountability for the alleged betrayal of trust by a lifelong Mamaroneck resident who held a position of leadership in the community,” DA Rocah shared with Black Westchester.

The defendant, Mary Soto, 62, of Mamaroneck, was arrested on December 14th by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and arraigned before Judge Christie L. Derrico in Mamaroneck Village Court on the charge of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree. The defendant’s next court date is January 25, 2024.

As alleged in the felony complaint, between May 2016 and February 2023, the defendant stole approximately $44,769 from the library’s bank accounts in the form of credit card and recurring debit transactions, for personal expenses. The defendant resigned from the library in March after 27 years.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Renee Hassel of the Public Integrity and Law Enforcement Integrity Bureau in the Trials and Investigations Division.

The charges against the defendant are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.