Earthquake Shakes Westchester; Felt In Tri-State Area, Boston & Philadelphia

One of the largest East Coast quakes in the last century in New Jersey felt throughout the tri-state area

The earthquake was centered in New Jersey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The USGS says “earthquakes are uncommon but not unheard of along the Atlantic Coast.”

If you think you felt some shaking across Westchester County, you are correct. I was sitting at my computer and my chair began to shake, I wasn’t clear. then I heard Molly Qerim on ESPN’s First Take say I think we just had an earthquake and confirmed it minutes later.

Qerim broke the news to her show partner at just after 10:20 am ET that she felt an earthquake. Steven A. Smith was joking with Kendrick Perkins about another subject when Qerim cut them off in a serious tone. Smith’s facial expression changed as he listened to Qerim explain what just happened. Shortly afterwards I received several alerts on my cell phone.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit near Lebanon, New Jersey Friday morning, with impacts felt throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

The agency reported a quake at 10:23 a.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centered near Lebanon, New Jersey, or about 45 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia. U.S.G.S. figures indicated that the quake might have been felt by more than 42 million people. Tremors were felt throughout the Northeast, including in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Black Westchester received calls and messages from several readers throughout Westchester including Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, Peekskill, White Plains, Mamaroneck, and several areas in the Bronx. One Mount Vernon resident said she was looking around her bedroom and out the window trying to figure out what was going on.

“I felt it in Vahalla, WMC while eating my lunch. My food tray started shaking and the building,” Stephanie Swann shared.

We also heard from several individuals in Rockland County, Long island and throughout NYC.

“I felt it here in Brooklyn! My entire building was shaking,” Carlton Beckford Dozier told Black Westchester.

“There will be some aftershocks,” Kevin Furlong, a professor of geosciences at Penn State University, told weather.com. “There’s already been a couple, but they’ve been too small to be felt by people.”

F​urlong said any future aftershocks would also probably not be noticed.

T​he last memorable earthquake in the region was a 5.8 magnitude centered in Virginia in 2011.

“So this one is the largest one since that time and one of the largest ones in the last 50 years or so,” Furlong said.

Atlantic Coast earthquakes differ from those on the West Coast.

“The crust here is a little bit stronger and it transmits the energy much better,” Furlong said. “So we feel them over a much bigger area.

Friday’s temblor was also very shallow, which Furlong said contributed to how widely it was felt.

The U.S. Geological Survey said in an update shortly after that “earthquakes are uncommon but not unheard of along the Atlantic Coast.”

T​he USGS gave the temblor a preliminary rating of 4.8 magnitude. It was initially reported to be centered about 3 miles northeast of Lebanon, New Jersey, but that was later updated to about 4 miles north of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. That’s about 45 miles west of New York City.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said in a statement that there were no reports of damages in the county.

“We are still checking in with County Departments and municipalities, at this time, we have received no reports of damage. The Westchester County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will remain activated as a precaution, and provide updates as needed. As aftershocks are common following an earthquake, residents are advised to stay alert.”

“Holtec is reporting no damage as well as ConEdison, and the electrical grid and Department of Environmental Facilities (DEF) plants. Residents should check for gas or water leaks, or any structural damage to their homes. Airport operations are continuing uninterrupted.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted: “A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York.

“My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day.”

A ground stop was ordered at JFK, Newark, and Baltimore airports.

*** Update April 5, 2024, at 6:10 PM ***

There was just a small aftershock that shook me in my chair shortly after 6PM, News reports are coming in that a 4.0 magnitude aftershock earthquake hit 37 miles west New York City near Gladstone, N.J. around 6 p.m. Friday. It comes on the heels of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake that sent shockwaves throughout New York City and the surrounding area Friday morning.

Multiple aftershocks were reported from the initial earthquake, which was centered in Readington Township, New Jersey, about 40 miles west of New York City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There have been at least four aftershocks since the earthquake hit. About an hour after the initial impact, a 2.0 aftershock struck west of Bedminster, N.J. At around 12:30, there was a 1.8 magnitude aftershock, another 2.0 aftershock at 1:14 p.m., and another 2.0 aftershock shortly before 3 p.m.

“Aftershocks of these sizes are normal and are not expected to cause further damage,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote on X.