Charlamagne Tha God Announces He Won’t Endorse Biden and Harris in 2024, Citing Disappointment

By: DAMON K JONES

Date:

Charlamagne Tha God, the radio personality also known as Lenard McKelvey, has announced that he will not endorse Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. This marks a shift from his previous support for Harris during the 2020 campaign. Charlamagne has been critical of the Biden administration, raising pointed questions and expressing disappointment with their performance.

In 2020, Charlamagne endorsed Kamala Harris, stating that he was voting for her, not necessarily for Joe Biden. However, over the past three years, he has become a vocal critic of the Biden administration, even challenging Harris on his canceled Comedy Central show regarding who the real president of the country was.

Charlamagne’s decision not to endorse Biden and Harris in 2024 is notable, as he holds significant influence with his four million monthly listeners. It comes at a time when support among Black voters for President Biden has seen a decline, with the latest poll indicating a decrease from 87% in 2020 to 64% now.

Charlamagne expressed that when he previously endorsed Harris, he believed she would “hold it down,” but he now believes that she hasn’t fulfilled that expectation. His change of stance reflects his disappointment in the Biden administration and raises concerns for the Biden campaign regarding their support among Black voters.

Previous article
South Africa Brings Genocide Allegations Against Israel to International Court of Justice
