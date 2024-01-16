BCW’s Ambassador of the Year Award is Attorney Melissa G. Andrieux

RYE BROOK, NY (January 2024) — Melissa G. Andrieux, Chief Diversity Officer and Chief Client Relations Officer for the law firm of Dorf Nelson & Zauderer LLP has been awarded The Business Council of Westchester’s (BCW) prestigious Ambassador of the Year Award. The award was presented at the BCW’s Annual New Year Blast held January 10 at the Surf Club in New Rochelle.

Andrieux is an experienced litigator who leverages her background in law to lead Dorf Nelson & Zauderer LLP’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) initiatives. She is responsible for developing and executing the firm’s strategy to attract, recruit, and retain talent and to foster a firmwide culture of equity, inclusion, and belonging. She also consults and assists firm clients and other businesses with the development of their own diversity and inclusion programming and related initiatives. As a leading DEIB professional, Andrieux is regularly called upon to share her insights through speaking engagements and magazine features.

Andrieux also serves as the firm’s Chief Client Relations Officer, tapping into her extensive experience in marketing, business development, and recruitment to drive business growth within the firm. Outside of the firm, she serves as Ambassador to the BCW, as well as a Board Member of the Westchester Women’s Bar Association (WWBA) and co-chair of the WWBA’s DEI Committee.

Andrieux received her B.S. from St. John’s University and her J.D. from New York Law School. Before joining Dorf Nelson & Zauderer LLP, she was an Assistant District Attorney in Queens County, New York, and a civil litigator at a New York based litigation firm.

The BCW’s Ambassador Program was created 18 years ago and has become one of the BCW’s signature programs. Longtime BCW members volunteer their time, energy and expertise to mentor and guide new members through their first year of membership. Ambassadors attend all of BCW events and their responsibilities include welcoming members at every program and event we offer. Every member who joins the BCW is partnered with an Ambassador.

Photo caption: From left, BCW President & CEO Marsha Gordon, Ambassador of the Year Melissa G. Andrieux of Dorf Nelson & Zauderer LLP; BCW Senior Director of Membership & Programs Linda Tyler and BCW Chairman Jamie Schutzer. Photo courtesy of the BCW.

About the Business Council of Westchester: The Business Council of Westchester is the county’s largest and most prestigious business membership organization representing more than 1,000 members, including multinational corporations, hospitals, universities, biotech pioneers, not-for-profits, entrepreneurs and companies of all sizes. As the most influential economic development and advocacy organization in Westchester, The Business Council of Westchester’s members enjoy unparalleled access to today’s top thought leaders, diverse business development opportunities and lawmakers at all levels of government. The BCW Data Exchange provides the latest demographic research to help guide smart business decisions. The LEAP program, a one-of-a-kind initiative, gives members direct access to lobbying efforts at the county, state and national levels on issues that directly affect their businesses. Build, Connect and Win with The Business Council of Westchester. Visit thebcw.org to connect today.