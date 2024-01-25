Menu
Legal Notice: Cancelation of Public Hearing 01-30-2024 PH 900 North Broadway

CORPORATION NOTICE
CITY OF YONKERS-NEW YORK

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE OF CANCELATION
Please be advised that the Public Hearing scheduled for Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 40 South Broadway, Yonkers, New York on the following General Ordinance, to wit:

PROPOSED GENERAL ORDINANCE

A PROPOSED AMENDMENT OF CHAPTER 43 OF THE CODE OF THE CITY OF YONKERS, COMMONLY KNOWN AS THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF YONKERS, AND THE ACCOMPANYING ZONING MAP TO RECLASSIFY AND REZONE THE PROPERTY LOCATED AT 900 NORTH BROADWAY ON THE TAX MAP AS BLOCK 3415, LOT 23, SECTION 23, SECTION 3, FROM ITS PRESENT PEP DISTRICT DESIGNATION TO THE MG DISTRICT.


Has been cancelled until further notice.

VINCENT SPANO
City Clerk

