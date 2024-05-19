Westchester’s First Black-Owned Dispensary

Kings House of Fire, co-founded by mother/son duo Joan and Walter King, is a lifestyle, cannabis brand focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis and cannabis-infused products in a unique environment where each individual customer is seen, heard, and understood. Being one of the largest cannabis dispensaries in New York, they pride themselves with catering to a wide variety of consumers where they can safely purchase, learn, and enjoy cannabis culture.

Joan and Walter King, together they hold the CEO/CFO positions at the first legal dispensary in northern Westchester, located at 3006 E. Main Street in Cortlandt Manor, between Kohl’s Department store and a NAPA auto parts business.

“Walter King got the entrepreneurial chance of a lifetime when his mother Joan received a license from the state of New York to open a cannabis dispensary. But as the founder and CFO of the new business, his first inclination was to dispense with the family name for the retail location on Route 6,” the Peekskill Herald reported. His hesitation stemmed from the types of other businesses his family ran involving child care and a children’s entertainment space. But the more he thought about it, the more he wanted to be transparent about who exactly was behind Kings House of Fire, the first legal dispensary in northern Westchester.

“We understand people’s concerns about doing two things that may contradict each other,” said Walter. “We make kids’ safety our first priority in our businesses. We will apply that same standard to the business of distributing cannabis. We’re giving people an opportunity to purchase a product in a legal, safe and controlled environment,” said Walter about the location that received approval from the Town of Cortlandt to open in the only section of the town zoned for a cannabis dispensary.

Joan has been an entrepreneur in upper Westchester County, NY for the past 30 years. She is a breast cancer survivor who chose natural healing as opposed to medicinal treatment. In her lifetime, Joan never used any drugs and always opted out of medicinal treatments which she even refused to use cannabis as part of the healing process. One thing Joan loves most about Kings House of Fire is that it changed her outlook on the cannabis industry in its entirety.

This is not a new journey for them as Joan has always believed in Walter’s vision and to date has supported him fully in all of his business endeavors.

Walter has been instrumental in managing and growing the family businesses since graduating college in 2019. Walter is well-known for his athleticism on the basketball court however off the court, he is a true visionary and entrepreneur. What Walter loves most about the cannabis industry is that it brings people together from all walks of life. You can be any race, gender, skin complexion or religion but share an interest in cannabis. Walter has big plans for Kings House of Fire. “You must have a divine purpose in this industry. It must be bigger than just selling cannabis. Yes, the opportunity is cool, but you must stand for something!”

The King family, from left Wykeima, Walter Jr., Wyquasia, Joan and Walter. (Photo courtesy of the LuxuRay Experience Inc/TLC Shoots LLC)

Joan and Walter have always been about helping the community and it is evident through the family businesses. Collectively the King family owns and operates five local businesses throughout Westchester County stemming from childcare, amusement, event planning, car repair and hair services. They are a true inspiration in family entrepreneurship.

Kings House of Fire intends to hire 15 people to work the dispensary and since his father runs a security business he will be vetting the employees and training them. “There will be identification checks at the point of sale, security cameras that New York state will have access to and licensed armed security guards,” said Walter. He is familiar with how that works from the daycare centers his sisters operate, where people are permitted to enter only via a buzzer door system.

For more information on King’s House of Fire visit their website and follow them on IG.