Westchester & Rockland Juneteenth Celebrations

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and Liberation Day, is the oldest known celebration that commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. Join us as we come together to celebrate this historic and momentous occasion and kick off a month-long series of Juneteenth activities around Westchester and Rockland Counties.

Saturday, June 1, 2024 | 12-4pm

2024 Countywide Juneteenth Kick-off Celebration | The First Supper

Boys and Girls Club of New Rochelle, One Remington Place, New Rochelle, NY – FREE

THIS EVENT HAS REACHED CAPACITY! Come break bread with us as we kick-off Juneteenth celebrations across Westchester and Rockland Counties! This year’s program will include the staging of an original Juneteenth play, historical reenactments, food presentations, a communal meal prepared by award-winning Chef El-Amin, music and dance performances by regional artists, educations workshops for youth, local vendors and more!

This program is part of the Westchester Roots series, in partnership with ArtsWestchester, Boys and Girls Club of New Rochelle, City of New Rochelle, Lincoln Park Conservatory and Westchester County government.

*Organized by: Ardsley Multicultural, Diversity and Inclusion Committee | ArtsWestchester | Antioch Baptist Church-Bedford Juneteenth Committee | Equity for All Lewisboro | Friends of the African American Cemetery | Haverstraw African American Connection | Irvington Juneteenth | Lincoln Park Conservancy | Mamaroneck Juneteenth | Mount Kisco Juneteenth | Mount Vernon Department of Recreation | Ossining Juneteenth Council | Peekskill Youth Bureau | Pelham Juneteenth | Port Chester Historical Society | Pound Ridge Juneteenth | Town of Greenburgh | Tuckahoe Juneteenth Committee | Westchester African American Advisory Board | White Plains Juneteenth Heritage Inc. | Yonkers African American Heritage Committee

For all times, dates and location check the ArtWestchester website or click pic below

OSSINING JUNE 1, 21, 22, 29

Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony

June 1 | 9:30am

Market Square | Main & Spring Streets

Presented by The Juneteenth Council and Village of Ossining

Ballroom Has Something to Say: An Ode to Black Gay/Queer Men

June 21 | 7pm-9pm

Bethany Arts Community | 40 Somerstown Road

Presented by ArtsWestchester, Bethany Art Community, The Loft and The Juneteenth Council

Icon Michael Roberson’s newest production presents an intergenerational history of the Black LGBTQ+ house ballroom community.

5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

June 22 | 12pm

Louis Engel Waterfront Park

Presented by The Juneteenth Council, The Town of Ossining, and Bethany Arts Community

Join us for an afternoon of culture, history, fellowship and more!

WBBTC 3rd Annual Juneteenth Tournament & Family Fun Day

June 29 | 10am-2pm

95 Broadway

Presented by The Juneteenth Council, This celebration includes performances, food, and vendors.



More info for all Juneteenth events is available here: juneteenthcouncil.org

NEW ROCHELLE June 1-30 | Times & Locations vary.

TLPC’s Juneteenth Celebration 2024 – Resilience



Presented by The Lincoln Park Conversancy, Inc.

TLPC’s Juneteenth Celebration 2024 – Resilience! is a partnership with the City of New Rochelle. This is the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration hosted by TLPC and the City of New Rochelle. Events include: jazz concert, spoken word, African dance, historic trolley tour, kids games, exhibits, lectures, film screenings, gospel concert, drum line performance, African marketplace, food vendors and more. Juneteenth is citywide event with 10 participating community organizations and institutions and begins June 1st and ends June 30th.

June 19 | 12-6pm Glen Island Park

Join the celebration including an Afreican marketplace, performances, a petting zoo, food trucks and more!

More info: www.facebook.com/TLPCJuneteenthCelebration

WHITE PLAINS June 8 | 11am-5pm

White Plains Juneteenth Parade and Festival

Downtown White Plains

Presented by White Plains Juneteenth Heritage Committee

This 20th annual community event of “Preserving the Legacy & History of Juneteenth” in downtown White Plains features a parade and festival, including arts and craft vendors, food, and entertainment for the whole family. The 2024 parade’s Grand Marshal is Kenneth Chamberlain, Jr. and special honorees White Plains Hospital, African American Men of Westchester, Karen Jenkins and Sheran Lyons..

For more info visit White Plains Juneteenth Heritage committee on Facebook.

PEEKSKILL June 13, 15

Peekskill Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony, June 13 | 6pm

City Hall, 840 Main Street

Presented by Peekskill Youth Bureau, Tuesday Paige McDonald

13th Annual Parade & Festival, June 15 | starting at 1pm

Presented by Peekskill Youth Bureau, Tuesday Paige McDonald

This year’s celebration theme is “Empowering the Next Generation.” Grand Marshals are Dr. Glenetta C. Phillips, Kenneth A. Phillips and Todd M. Scott. Annual Juneteenth Festival includes live entertainment, vendors offering unique and cultural goods and services, food vendors and community partners.

Parade Kickoff at 1pm – Park Street A.M.E. Zion Church, 1220 Park Street

Parade Route – Park Street – Brown Street to Downton Park Street to N. Division Street

Festival Starts at 2pm – Downtown Park Street & N. Division Street

More information: https://2024peekskilljuneteenth.com/

GREENBURGH – June 14 | 5:30-8pm 177 Hillside Avenue

5th Annual Juneteenth Event

Presented by Town Councilwoman Gina Jackson and Friends

This day of celebration and remembrance in Greenburgh reflects on the past, rejoices in the progress made, and recommits to the work that still lies ahead. Rain Date: Friday, June 21, 5:30-8pm More info: http://www.greenburghny.com/

YONKERS June 14,15,19 | Various Locations and Times

Annual Citywide Juneteenth African Heritage Festival Weekend

Presented by Yonkers Downtown B.I.D, The Autism Project-FLOS, Inc.

This three-day celebration that includes a pan-African flag-raising ceremony, a parade and the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Educational Conference.



Pan-African Flag Raising Ceremony June 14 | 3-5pm

City Hall Plaza, South Broadway



A performance of Lift Every Voice and Sing with the raising of the Pan-African Flag will also include a short history of “Juneteenth and Ujima,” 2024 Juneteenth African Heritage Parade Marshall Bro Rich Crews, crowning of 2024 Juneteenth Queen & King, high school scholarship recipients, comments and proclamations from local politicians, light refreshments and music.

Juneteenth Heritage Parade June 15 | 1-3pm

JFK Marina Park, John F Kennedy Memorial Dr

Parade day will include food, merchandise, vendors, prizes, arts and crafts, and family fun.

3rd Annual Juneteenth Educational Conference June 19 | 12-4pm

Nepperhan Community Center, 342 Warburton Avenue

This educational conference will showcase Dr. Alexandria Connelly, Dr. William Seraile, Dr. Bob Baskerville and Sierre Leone Ambassador AmaraTuray Jalloh. Performances will include Terrell Armstead and TRCY, African Libation Drum & Dance with the Afrikan Healing Circle, as well as live DJ Superior and refreshments.

More Info: https://yonkersdowntown.com/

HAVERSTRAW June 14-19 | Times vary.

Haverstraw African American Connection 2024 Juneteenth Events

Presented by Haverstraw African American Connection



The Haverstraw African American Connection’s 2024 Juneteenth events will take place over four days. Activities include a live band, presentations, re-enactments, vendors, food, music, and the KIDZone.

Location: Haverstraw African American Memorial Park, 41 Clinton Street

June 15 | Time to be announced – Haverstraw African American Memorial Park, 41 Clinton Street

Join the community for the unveiling of Beacon of Hope, a permanent Harriet Tubman statue and the Freedom Wall Mural .

More Info: http://www.thehaac.com/

ARDSLEY June 16 | 1pm-4pm Pascone Park, 638 Ashford Ave

The Ardsley Multicultural Diversity and Inclusion Juneteenth Celebration

Presented by: The Village of Ardsley

This event will include music, dance and poetry, as well as a DJ and local youth performances. Food and ice cream will also be available for purchase. More info: http://ardsleyvillage.com/

PELHAM June 16 | 3-6pm

Juneteenth in the Village of Pelham

Wolfs Lane Park – Presented by The Village of Pelham Council on the Arts

A day of celebration, inspiration, education, cultural connection and entertainment to honor the Juneteenth Federal Holiday. More Info: https://facebook.com/VOPCA10803

TUCKAHOE June 17 | 12pm-6pm 2023 Juneteenth Celebration

Tuckahoe Poetry and Creative Writing Contest



Main Street Park, 1-25 Marbledale Avenue

Presented by Tuckahoe Juneteenth Committee

Write a short poem or story about yourself, your community or problems you want to fix in the world. Submit your work to us and we will select 3 submissions to perform at our upcoming Juneteenth event and win a gift card. Best contact information email: tuckahoejuneteenth22@gmail.com Alternate location if it rains | Tuckahoe Community Center, 71 Columbus Avenue

MOUNT VERNON June 19 | 12pm-3pm

Juneteenth Celebration

Hartley Park | 144 N 5th Ave, Hartley Ave.

Presented by the Mount Vernon Department of Recreation Yusuf Shah Islamic Center

Recognizing the end of slavery as well as celebrating American culture and achievements.

More info: www.recreation.cmvny.com

POUND RIDGE June 19 | 5:30-7:30pm

Juneteenth In Pound Ridge

Bush Lyon Homestead, 479 King Street

Presented by Pound Ridge Partnership, Human Rights Advisory Committee, Pound Ridge Library, and Pound Ridge Library Foundation

A free Broadway performance will feature Dan Micciche, musical director of Wicked; and Stephanie Umoh, who plays Angelica Schuyler in the national tour of Hamilton. 6pmat The Green in Scotts Corners in Pound Ridge. More Info: https://poundridgepartnership.org/events/juneteenth/

PORT CHESTER June 19 | 5:30-7:30pm

Juneteenth Celebration

Bush Lyon Homestead, 479 King Street

Presented by Port Chester Historical Society

This family-friendly event will feature music, poetry, history and community art.

More Info: pcnyhistory.com

IRVINGTON JUNE 19, 22

Irvington’s 5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

presented by Irvington Juneteenth Committee and the Village of Irvington

June 19 | 10:45-11:30am

Ways to Fly

Irvington Historical Society, 131 Main Street

This FREE workshop for kids grades frou (4) through six (6) focuses on the messages of hope and resilience seen in the sculptor Vinnie Bagwell’s Yesterday statue. The workshop will be grounded in the Jacqueline Woodson’s The Year We Learn to Fly story and will incorporate a discussions and art activity so participants can explore their own resilience techniques. Pre-registration is required.

Register today!

June 22 | 2-5pm

Celebrating the Legacy of Madam C.J. Walker, Villa Lewaro, 67 North Broadway

This historic street naming celebration in honor of Madam C.J. Walker at the legendary Villa Lewaro will be attended by Madam’s great, great granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles. There will also be music, food and tours of Villa Lewaro. This event is FREE, but pre-registration is required for the timed tours.

Register today! For more information visit The Village of Irvington website.

LEWISBORO June 22 | 2-4pm

Let’s Celebrate Juneteenth Together!

presented by Equity4All

Lewisboro Town Park

1190 Route 35, South Salem

This event is open to the public to enjoy live music, food, crafts, games, family fun, and a dance DJ.

MOUNT KISCO June 22 | 12:30pm-5pm

Mount Kisco’s Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Train Station Parking Lot, Mount Kisco

Presented by Aaliyah Thompson

This event is for people of all ages and races who want to have fun, educate, and create more diversity with love in the town we live in with a positive outcome. Includes food and entertainment.

Contact: Aaliyahthompson48@yahoo.com

For all times, dates and location check the ArtWestchester website or click pic below