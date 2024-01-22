WATCH: Landmark case as South Africa Speaks at top UN court Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

South Africa formally accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians and seeking a halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza through the United Nations’ top court.

In their opening statements at the International Court of Justice, South African lawyers argued that the recent Gaza war is a continuation of decades-long Israeli oppression of Palestinians.

Israel has denied these allegations and is actively engaging with the court to defend its international reputation, despite its usual stance of boycotting such international tribunals or U.N. investigations. South African lawyers argue that the latest Gaza war is part of decades of Israeli oppression of Palestinians, presenting evidence that suggests genocidal acts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized the case, pledging to continue fighting against Hamas, the militant group responsible for an attack on Israeli communities. This case is considered one of the most significant ever heard in an international court and addresses the core of one of the world’s most longstanding conflicts.

