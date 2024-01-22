Menu
WATCH: Landmark case as South Africa Speaks at top UN court Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

By: DAMON K JONES

South Africa formally accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians and seeking a halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza through the United Nations’ top court.

In their opening statements at the International Court of Justice, South African lawyers argued that the recent Gaza war is a continuation of decades-long Israeli oppression of Palestinians.

Israel has denied these allegations and is actively engaging with the court to defend its international reputation, despite its usual stance of boycotting such international tribunals or U.N. investigations. South African lawyers argue that the latest Gaza war is part of decades of Israeli oppression of Palestinians, presenting evidence that suggests genocidal acts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized the case, pledging to continue fighting against Hamas, the militant group responsible for an attack on Israeli communities. This case is considered one of the most significant ever heard in an international court and addresses the core of one of the world’s most longstanding conflicts.

This case holds exceptional significance within international courts and strikes at the heart of one of the world’s most entrenched and challenging conflicts.

Video provided by Politics Joe

A multifaceted personality, Damon is an activist, author, and the force behind Black Westchester Magazine, a notable Black-owned newspaper based in Westchester County, New York. With a wide array of expertise, he wears many hats, including that of a Spiritual Life Coach, Couples and Family Therapy Coach, and Holistic Health Practitioner. He is well-versed in Mental Health First Aid, Dietary and Nutritional Counseling, and has significant insights as a Vegan and Vegetarian Nutrition Life Coach. Not just limited to the world of holistic health and activism, Damon brings with him a rich 32-year experience as a Law Enforcement Practitioner and stands as the New York Representative of Blacks in Law Enforcement of America.

