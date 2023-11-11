The Beats The Made Hip-Hop @ MVPL

Before the samples, before the remixes, there were the beats that made a trillion-dollar industry called Hip-Hop! On Sunday, November 5, 2023, Hip-Hop pioneers, fans, and purest as well as many Mount Vernonites gathered at The Mount Vernon Public Library located at 20 South First Avenue, for a 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop celebration, featuring the 1st generation of DJs and the breakbeats that changed the world.

The afternoon started off with an informative and powerful panel discussion titled “The Beats That Made Hip-Hop” featuring legendary Hip-Hop DJs Grand Wizard Theodore, Grand Mixer DXT, DJ Flame, DJ Mark C of the legendary Collins Brothers, DJ Tony Tone of the Cold Crush Brothers, and DJ Rockin’ Rob hosted by GrandMaster Caz who treated the crowd with a brief but dope freestyle and is one of the people who provided the foundation for the culture and personally the emcee that made me want to pick up the mic and rock the crowd.

“The music, the breaks, the beats, the foundation of Hip-Hop. the music provided a platform for the dance and for everything else to happen, so there is no party without no music,” Caz told News 12’s Jade Nash who was giving a listen in scratch records during the program, by Kurtis “Baybe KLD” Lee.

Then you had DJ CON, an unending DJ Merry-Go-Round hosted by Kev Lawrence, with Grand Wizard Theodore-the inventor of the scratch, Tri-State Jericko-The Voice of Westchester, and a really special display in turntablism from DJ Supreme, the Grandmaster.

Followed by a live taping of Video Music Box hosted by “Uncle” Ralph McDaniels and co-hosted by Monet Helene, and then a Concert After-Party and The People Before Politics Radio Show.

This incredible event was coordinated by Curtis Sherrod, “Many hip-hop legends were made in Mount Vernon.” It’s another reason why Sherrod said the library wanted to host the program. “From Heavy D, Pete Rock, CL Smooth, to the Collins Brothers,” Sherrod said.

This is the second event by Sherrod. On Sunday, October 15th, 2023, at 2 p.m., he coordinated with the Mount Vernon Public Library on a seminal event. It’s called “A Great Day in Mount Vernon.”

All the photos below were taken by Renee Ham Yearwood.

News 12’s Jade Nash on the scratch at MVPL’s The Beats That Made Hip-Hop” event, Sunday, November 5, 2023 [Renee Ham Yearwood]