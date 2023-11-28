STSI Black Business Directory – Recycle Your Black Dollars For The Holidays & All Year Round

Black Westchester has always been an advocate for supporting Black-Owned Businesses and recycling our Black Dollars. This year for the holiday season we are highlighting the Sister To Sister International Black Business Directory in our Black To Business section.



Tis’ the season, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, Sharing Tuesday, and while we share this for the holiday season, every day is a good day to support Black Businesses, not just during the holidays but all year round!

In 1900, Booker T. Washington founded the National Negro Business League, an institution that convened members of the Black community who were business owners, community figures, and educators in order to pursue prosperity, financial growth, and economic development among the African American community.

Supporting Black businesses today is more important than ever as many continue to recover from the economic losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On February 23, 2021, Forbes magazine reported: Despite this encouraging growth, Black business owners continue to face a disproportionate number of challenges, namely a lack of access to capital, and these obstacles have only been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. From my conversations with small-business owners, I am well aware of the unique hardships small businesses are facing across the country, and the acute impact to Black-owned businesses has been especially troubling. The number of active Black-owned businesses fell 41% between February and April 2020. And for those that have been able to keep their doors open, an August survey of 3,500 small-business owners found that less than 10% would describe their business as profitable and growing.

Entrepreneurship and business ownership—particularly of community-based businesses—are crucial ways to develop community wealth, for both business owners and the people they employ. Healthy Black-owned businesses could be a critical component for closing the United States’ Black–white wealth gap

For those looking to give back and expand their network, The STSI Black Business Directory helps entrepreneurs, independent consultants, agents, and professionals with sustainable market visibility by providing a platform and outreach opportunities.​

And unlike other online directories, STSI has a plan to help market your business by leveraging our current audience. We maintain consistent communication with local and regional organizations and engage over 3,000 email subscribers every month.

So head over to the Sister To Sister International Black Business Directory for a list of local and online Black-Owned Businesses and start recycling your Black Dollars today!

About Sister To Sister International (STSI): Sister to Sister International, Inc. (STSI) is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization that links women, girls, and families of African descent globally, to the resources that connect, advance, and strengthen them. We do this through advocacy, education, and the promotion of African culture. Developing healthy lifestyles is a cornerstone of the organization. Our primary areas of focus include Health and Wellness, Education, and Global Affairs. To this end, we sponsor health symposia and campaigns, personal and professional development workshops and seminars; fundraisers to enable charitable contributions and student scholarships; global briefings; communications & academic enrichment programs for youth; publish periodic Newsletters and a Newsflash to promote advocacy and information sharing; dialogue with legislators on key issues affecting women and families; support UN conferences, network with women from all over the world and collaborate with partners to advance our causes.