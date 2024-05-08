Menu
Search
Culture & CommunityInterviews

Racism By Zip Code: Peekskill’s Toxic Waste Dump Exposes Environmental Racism

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

Championing Clean Air in Westchester County: Dr. Courtney Williams Leads the Charge Against Waste Incineration in Peekskill

Dr. Courtney M. Williams, Co-Founder of Westchester Alliance for Sustainable Solutions (WASS)Peekskill, NY — Dr. Courtney Williams, is at the forefront of a critical environmental battle in Westchester County. As the Founder of the Westchester Alliance for Sustainable Solutions (WASS), she is rallying residents and local leaders to confront the alarming air quality issues posed by the Peekskill waste incinerator.

For years, the incinerator, operated by Wheelabrator Technologies, has been a contentious fixture in the community. Officially termed a “waste-to-energy plant,” it has recently come under scrutiny for its prolonged operation beyond its expected lifespan and for operating with an expired Title V Air Permit since December 2021. Dr. Williams highlighted that the facility, now marking its 40th year, is set to become the nation’s oldest incinerator by 2029.

On a recent appearance on Black Westchester’s People Before Politics Show last Sunday, Dr. Williams shared disturbing data about the pollutants being emitted by the incinerator. “We’re talking about over 600 million pounds annually of harmful pollutants like Lead, Cadmium, Carbon Monoxide, and Mercury—substances that are severely compromising the health of our residents,” she stated.

These emissions are not just numbers on a page; they translate into real health crises. Peekskill, a vibrant community along the Hudson River, is witnessing rising rates of asthma and other respiratory ailments, particularly troubling in a county already battling significant environmental justice issues.

The Westchester County Industrial Development Agency (IDA), which renewed a 10-year contract for the incinerator in 2019, has been criticized for its lack of action in fostering sustainable waste management solutions. Advocates like Dr. Williams argue that the county’s inaction not only perpetuates environmental degradation but also overlooks the voices of Peekskill residents who bear the brunt of these policies.

Dr. Williams, who also serves on the City of Peekskill’s Conservation Advisory Council, has been a vocal advocate for environmental justice, drawing attention from multiple media outlets including LoHud, ABC News, and the River Journal. Her activism is fueled by her scientific background and a deep commitment to her community.

The efforts of Dr. Williams and WASS highlight a growing movement towards sustainable solutions that prioritize public health and environmental integrity over outdated and harmful practices. As Peekskill and similar communities nationwide face the challenges of aging infrastructure and environmental inequity, the resolve and activism of individuals like Dr. Williams are vital in steering the conversation towards cleaner, healthier futures.

As this issue continues to unfold, all eyes will be on Peekskill and the actions of Westchester County’s leaders. Will they finally heed the calls for change, or will the smokestacks of Wheelabrator continue to cast a shadow over the community’s health and environmental well-being? Only time will tell, but with advocates like Dr. Williams, the fight for clean air is far from over, especially with Waste Incineration being an issue impacting Black & Brown communities such as Newark, New Jersey; Colfax, Louisiana; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and El Dorado, Arkansas.

Previous article
Jamaica Shakes Up Middle East Politics: Officially Recognizes Palestine
Next article
Macklemore Calls Out Latimer, AIPAC & Others In Pro Palestine Music Video Hind’s Hall
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

Macklemore Calls Out Latimer, AIPAC & Others In Pro Palestine Music Video Hind’s Hall

914 Politics 0
The Grammy Award winning rapper calls out George Latimer,...

Jamaica Shakes Up Middle East Politics: Officially Recognizes Palestine

International Politics 0
In a significant diplomatic move, Jamaica has officially recognized...

Jalen Brunson Becomes 4th Player To Score 40 Or More Points In 4 Consecutive Postseason Games, Leading Knicks To Victory In Game 1

SportsTalk With AJROK 0
New York Knicks All-Star guard Jalen Brunson has scored...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights