Public Hearing Notice: “REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS FOR EXPEDITORS”

A GENERAL ORDINANCE AMENDING PART IV: BUSINESS REGULATIONS, LICENSING AND CONSUMER PROTECTION OF THE CODE BY ADDING CHAPTER 40 TO THE CODE, ENTITLED “REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS FOR EXPEDITORS”

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Yonkers has adopted the abovementioned legislation that amends the City Code to create a registration requirement for persons who act as expeditors in various City departments. A registration requirement for expeditors will allow for greater transparency and efficiency throughout the permitting process in various City departments. Furthermore, this registration requirement will also allow the City of Yonkers to hold expeditors accountable and suspend or revoke the registration of expediters where there is a finding of misconduct as defined in the legislation.

The penalties for violation of this ordinance are as follows:

A violation of any provision of this chapter shall constitute a Class II offense. Any person who provides expediting services without first obtaining a registration certificate from the City of Yonkers or who shall continue to provide expediting services after having had his/her registration suspended or revoked shall be deemed to have violated the provisions of this chapter. Each expediting service performed by a person without a valid registration certificate shall be deemed a separate offense.

The complete text of the ordinance is on file and may be examined at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 40 S. Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701.