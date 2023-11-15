Priscilla Edmunds’ 100 Birthday Celebration

“People want to know my secret; you have to have a relationship with God

and pray through it all,” Priscilla Edmunds shared with the crowd.

Over 100 plus people came out to celebrate the 100th Birthday Celebration of Priscilla Edmunds at Macedonia Baptist Church, located at 141 South 9th Avenue in Mount Vernon, on Saturday, September 2nd.

It was a great event with Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow, Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard, former Mayor Ernie Davis, Council President Danielle Browne, and others — each praising Ms. Priscilla Edmunds’ long and distinguished service. Dennis Hanratty, the Executive Director of the Mount Vernon United Tenants (MVUT) served as Emcee of the event. And then on her birthday on Monday, they had her magnified picture on the electronic scoreboard at Mount Vernon’s newly rehabilitated Memorial Field. All-in-all a well-deserved recognition.

On Thursday, July 27, MVUT and tenants organized a major meeting in the Macedonia Towers (150 South Fifth Avenue). The leading tenant organizers were Shawna Holmes and Priscilla Edmunds. Priscilla Edmunds was instrumental in the planning for this meeting; at the time of the planning and the meeting, she was weeks away from her 100th birthday! This is just one of many examples of Ms. Edmunds’ decades of distinguished service and selflessness.

“They just won’t let me retire,” she joked.

“Wishing an amazing Happy Birthday to Ms. Priscilla Edmunds who is 100 Years Young today. Ms. Priscilla is VERY ACTIVE, and continues to volunteer at food pantry giveaways, and serves as a housing advocate. Her mind is clear and her movements brisk. She is an active member of Macedonia Baptist Church and Church Women United. With Long Life Will I Satisfy You!,” Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard (SPH) shared.

Mayor SPH used her White House connections to facilitate a citation from President Biden to Ms. Edmunds. “We may not all be famous, but we can all be great.” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Ms. Priscilla Edmunds is the epitome of grace, resilience, and service. On the occasion of her 100th birthday, we don’t just celebrate her age; we celebrate a century of invaluable contributions, unflagging leadership, and boundless compassion. Ms. Edmunds has shown us all what it means to truly ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ Her lifetime of action speaks volumes, and we are profoundly grateful for her enduring legacy,” Mount Vernon Council President Danielle Brown shared with BW.

“Blessings & Honor to this lovely, vibrant 100 year old…Priscilla Edmunds. She is the spice of life!! We salute you,” Judy Williams Davis shared.

Black Westchester salutes Sis. Priscilla Edmund, who turned 100 years old on Monday, September 4, 2023. We are honored and blessed to give one of Mount Vernon’s oldest living residents her flowers while she is still with us to small them. Happy 100th Birthday Ms. Priscilla Edmunds! A Great Centenarian! You are truly a Black Westchester Living Legend!