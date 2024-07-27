Menu
BW News

Family, Friends Mourn Loss Of The Honorable Herman Keith

By: AJ Woodson

Family, friends and community members gathered at Community Baptist Church, Saturday, July 20th to celebrate the life of the honorable Herman Keith, Westchester County Board of Legislators’ first Black lawmaker.

Photos of the Memorial Service for the Honorable Herman Keith, Saturday, July 20th at Community Baptist Church, located at 160 North Broadway in Yonkers by Ken Davis

Also check out Black Westchester celebrates the life & legacy of the Honorable Herman Keith. He was a true Black Westchester Legend!

