Menu
Search
People Before Politics Radio

People Before Politics Radio – Episode 393

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

Listen to Damon K. Jones, and AJ Woodson on Episode 393 of Black Westchester Presents The People Before Politics Radio Show that aired Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 6 PM for a thought-provoking conversation. As an independent media outlet, we bring you uncensored and unfiltered discussions on the critical issues impacting our community. We have the uncomfortable conversations others are afraid to have… In this episode, we dive deep into the current events shaping our daily lives, providing a unique Black perspective that mainstream media often overlooks. Experience the power of independent journalism as we fearlessly tackle the stories that matter most. Don’t miss this opportunity to stay informed and engaged. Tune in to “People Before Politics” – where the news unapologetically comes from a distinctly Black point of view.

To support the show, which provides real talk for the community for free, make a donation via PayPal at www.PayPal.me/BlackWestchesterMag. In the words of Ray Charles, “One of these days, and it [might not be] long, You’re gonna look for [us], and [we’ll] be gone.” Support independent, Black-free media!

As always, you can follow us on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn, and YouTube

Previous article
Mayor Spano Announces Restructuring Plan for Nepperhan Community Center
Next article
Mary J Blige & A Tribe Called Quest Among 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees?
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

DA candidate Cacace must answer for conservative ties [Letter to the Editor]

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Dear Editor, This June, voters will turn out to the...

Mary J Blige & A Tribe Called Quest Among 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees?

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced...

Mayor Spano Announces Restructuring Plan for Nepperhan Community Center

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
YONKERS MAYOR MIKE SPANO: “THE NEPPERHAN COMMUNITY CENTER WILL...

Sister to Sister International to Host Its 3rd Annual Day of Action Conference

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
A Thought-Provoking Day of Recognition, Education, and Action with Asha Castleberry-Hernandez and Dr. Uché Blackstock On Saturday,...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

DA candidate Cacace must answer for conservative ties [Letter to the Editor]

914 Politics 0
Dear Editor, This June, voters will turn out to the...

Mary J Blige & A Tribe Called Quest Among 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees?

Entertainment News 0
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced...

Mayor Spano Announces Restructuring Plan for Nepperhan Community Center

BW News 0
YONKERS MAYOR MIKE SPANO: “THE NEPPERHAN COMMUNITY CENTER WILL...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights