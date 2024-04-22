People Before Politics Radio – Episode 393

Listen to Damon K. Jones, and AJ Woodson on Episode 393 of Black Westchester Presents The People Before Politics Radio Show that aired Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 6 PM for a thought-provoking conversation. As an independent media outlet, we bring you uncensored and unfiltered discussions on the critical issues impacting our community. We have the uncomfortable conversations others are afraid to have… In this episode, we dive deep into the current events shaping our daily lives, providing a unique Black perspective that mainstream media often overlooks. Experience the power of independent journalism as we fearlessly tackle the stories that matter most. Don’t miss this opportunity to stay informed and engaged. Tune in to “People Before Politics” – where the news unapologetically comes from a distinctly Black point of view.

To support the show, which provides real talk for the community for free, make a donation via PayPal at www.PayPal.me/BlackWestchesterMag. In the words of Ray Charles, “One of these days, and it [might not be] long, You’re gonna look for [us], and [we’ll] be gone.” Support independent, Black-free media!

As always, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube