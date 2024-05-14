Menu
Peace and Unity Event Calls for Harmony in Israel, Gaza, and Worldwide

By: DAMON K JONES

Date:

MOUNT VERNON, NY (May 14, 2024) – In a powerful display of solidarity, Pastor Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Wheeler of Mt. Calvary “The Promise Church” and Damon K. Jones, Publisher of Black Westchester Magazine, announce the Peace and Unity Event to be held on May 26, 2024, at 11:30 AM. The event will occur at Mt. Calvary, “The Promise Church,” at 38 South Second Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10550.

The Peace and Unity Event aims to unite individuals from various faiths, including Christianity, Judaism, and Islam, to call for brotherhood, sisterhood, love, peace, unity, and the end of the war. The event will focus on the urgent need for harmony in Israel, Gaza, and throughout the world.

“In these challenging times, we must come together as one human family to promote peace and understanding,” said Pastor Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Wheeler. “Our event seeks to bridge divides and foster a spirit of unity among all people, regardless of their faith or background.”

Damon K. Jones, Publisher of Black Westchester Magazine, echoed these sentiments: “We believe that through open dialogue and mutual respect, we can work towards a world where peace and unity prevail. This event is a step in that direction, and we invite everyone to join us in this critical mission.”

The Peace and Unity Event will feature esteemed guest speakers from diverse faith traditions who will share their insights and perspectives on the importance of interfaith harmony and our role in creating a more peaceful world.

The event is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend. For more information, please get in touch with Mt. Calvary “The Promise Church” or Black Westchester Magazine.

About Mt. Calvary “The Promise Church”:

Mt. Calvary, “The Promise Church”, is a vibrant faith community in Mount Vernon, NY, dedicated to spreading love, hope, and spiritual growth.

About Black Westchester Magazine:

Black Westchester Magazine is a leading publication that serves the Westchester County, NY, African American community by providing news, insights, and resources that empower and inspire.

Contact:

Damon K. Jones

Black Westchester Magazine

Email: damonkjones@gmail.com

Phone: (914) 312-7453

###

DAMON K JONES
DAMON K JONEShttps://damonkjones.com
A multifaceted personality, Damon is an activist, author, and the force behind Black Westchester Magazine, a notable Black-owned newspaper based in Westchester County, New York. With a wide array of expertise, he wears many hats, including that of a Spiritual Life Coach, Couples and Family Therapy Coach, and Holistic Health Practitioner. He is well-versed in Mental Health First Aid, Dietary and Nutritional Counseling, and has significant insights as a Vegan and Vegetarian Nutrition Life Coach. Not just limited to the world of holistic health and activism, Damon brings with him a rich 32-year experience as a Law Enforcement Practitioner and stands as the New York Representative of Blacks in Law Enforcement of America.

