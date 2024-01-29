PBP Radio Episode 386 – The Attempted GOP Takeover Of Westchester Democratic Party

On the 2024 Season Premiere of People Before Politics Radio, hosts Damon K. Jones and AJ Woodson are back with that ‘Real Talk For The Community’ with special guest co-host Shane Osinloye discussing the intentional influx of Republican funding to disrupt the political landscape by encouraging Republicans to switch their party affiliation to Democratic, with the expressed intention to unseat the incumbent—the first Black Congressman in New York Congressional District 16—Jamaal Bowman.

Feel free to join this important conversation and leave your feedback and thoughts in the comment section below.

Check out the Prelude to the Show Editorial, which includes all the links and websites discussed on the show so you can see them for yourself. To see the entire Rev W. Franklyn Richardson interview, click here

As always, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube