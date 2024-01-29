Menu
Search
People Before Politics Radio

PBP Radio Episode 386 – The Attempted GOP Takeover Of Westchester Democratic Party

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

On the 2024 Season Premiere of People Before Politics Radio, hosts Damon K. Jones and AJ Woodson are back with that ‘Real Talk For The Community’ with special guest co-host Shane Osinloye discussing the intentional influx of Republican funding to disrupt the political landscape by encouraging Republicans to switch their party affiliation to Democratic, with the expressed intention to unseat the incumbent—the first Black Congressman in New York Congressional District 16—Jamaal Bowman.

Feel free to join this important conversation and leave your feedback and thoughts in the comment section below.

Check out the Prelude to the Show Editorial, which includes all the links and websites discussed on the show so you can see them for yourself. To see the entire Rev W. Franklyn Richardson interview, click here

As always, you can follow us on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn, and YouTube

Previous article
Gaza’s Healthcare Crisis: Israel’s Targeting of Hospitals Sparks Humanitarian Alarm
Next article
Joy-Ann Reid Is Coming To Westchester
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

High-Stakes Legal Battle In Federal Court: President Biden Accused of Complicity in Gaza ‘Genocide’ Case”

DAMON K JONES DAMON K JONES -
A federal court in California has initiated a civil...

Joy-Ann Reid Is Coming To Westchester

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Joy-Ann Reid, the host of MSNBC’s The ReidOut &...

Gaza’s Healthcare Crisis: Israel’s Targeting of Hospitals Sparks Humanitarian Alarm

DAMON K JONES DAMON K JONES -
Since the start of Israel's military operation in Gaza...

World Court Orders Israel to Prevent Genocide of Palestinians in Gaza

DAMON K JONES DAMON K JONES -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Au0Dsn_d2pw The International Court of Justice (ICJ) recently ordered Israel...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

High-Stakes Legal Battle In Federal Court: President Biden Accused of Complicity in Gaza ‘Genocide’ Case”

914 Politics 0
A federal court in California has initiated a civil...

Joy-Ann Reid Is Coming To Westchester

BW News 0
Joy-Ann Reid, the host of MSNBC’s The ReidOut &...

Gaza’s Healthcare Crisis: Israel’s Targeting of Hospitals Sparks Humanitarian Alarm

International Politics 0
Since the start of Israel's military operation in Gaza...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights