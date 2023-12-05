Letter Writing Campaign Asking Gov Hochul To Sign Reparation Commission Bill, Have You Signed It?

Several organizations and stakeholders in Westchester County have started a letter-writing campaign asking Governor Kathy Hochul to sign the bill that would establish a commission for the study of reparations to descendants of enslaved people before it expires at midnight on December 31, 2023.

The bill in question is Reparations Commission – A7691/S1163A, which was sponsored by Assembly Member Michaelle Solages and state Sen. James Sanders Jr., this bill would establish a commission to study the historical and lasting impacts slavery has had on Black New Yorkers and potential reparations for the legacy of slavery.

Below you can find the letter and information how to sign it and where to send it;

I am writing to invite you to join me in a letter-writing campaign to Governor Hochul asking her to sign into law – Bills A7691 / S1163A in favor of forming a reparations commission in NYS before the legislative session runs out at year-end. These pivotal bills aim to establish a commission for studying and developing reparation proposals for African-Americans. This commission would delve into the impacts of slavery and persistent racial discrimination in New York State. It’s tasked with recommending forms of compensation and restitution, acknowledging the state’s role in perpetuating these injustices. I have attached a template to this email. Here is a link to a digital copy. Letter to Gov. Hochul – A7691/S1163A Reparations Bill Please print, date, sign and send a letter by snail mail. You could also cut and paste the letter into this contact form – Governor Contact Form | Governor Kathy Hochul (ny.gov) I am sure that people could send postcards as well – just be sure to ask Gov. Hochul specifically to sign into law – Bills A7691 / S1163A in favor of forming a reparations commission.

I am hopeful that you will consider sending a letter and urging friends, family, and community members to send letters as well. This is a landmark moment for New York State and we need to do all we can to take advantage of this moment in history.

Around 25 students gathered at Washington Square Park on Friday, December 1, 2023, in support of the bill that would establish a commission for the study of reparations to descendants of enslaved people.

At the rally, which was organized by the Student Government Assembly’s Diversity Committee, students demanded that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul sign the bill before it expires at midnight Dec. 31. If the bill is signed, New York will become the second state in the country to take a step toward reparations, with California having passed a similar bill in October 2020.

Black Westchester shares this information because we hear people complain about it, and are asking all of our readers, what are you going to do about it? If you believe this pass should pass, get up, get out, and do something. Maybe you didn’t know what to do. Well, this letter-writing campaign is something everyone can do. If the bill is not signed, it will have to go through the state senate and the assembly all over again in 2024, and there is no promise Democrats will be in control if others have their way, so you can continue to complain its not fair or sign, send and share this letter with others, the choice is yours!