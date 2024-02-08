Menu
Latimer hires Union Busting Consulting Firm for Campaign

By: DAMON K JONES

According to reports, Latimer’s campaign is receiving support from the Global Strategy Group (GSG), a polling and public relations firm with ties to the corporate wing of the Democratic Party. GSG has a history of anti-union activities, including working for Amazon against unionization efforts. Despite this, GSG has been involved with various Democratic clients, including some progressives.

The controversy surrounding GSG erupted in 2022 when it was revealed that the firm had been hired by Amazon explicitly for its efforts to prevent unionization at the Staten Island JFK8 fulfillment center. Reports detailed GSG’s dissemination of anti-union materials, including flyers and videos for captive-audience meetings, actions that are illegal under labor laws. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, strongly criticized GSG’s involvement, especially considering the firm’s past work against the AFT on charter school initiatives funded by the Walton and DeVos families.

Real progressives in CD16 are saying George Latimer is a MAGA Democrat because of Republican-funded groups aiming to spend nearly $100 million in the 2024 races to unseat Black and Brown electives around the county. Specifically, Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York’s 16th Congressional District is a prime target. He faces a well-financed primary challenge from George Latimer, supported by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC)..

The article highlights the irony of corporate consultants like GSG supporting efforts to unseat progressive incumbents, contrasting it with past criticisms of progressives for similar actions. It also raises concerns about the influence of pro-Israel groups like Republican funded AIPAC in Democratic primaries and the Democratic Party’s response to such challenges.

DAMON K JONES
A multifaceted personality, Damon is an activist, author, and the force behind Black Westchester Magazine, a notable Black-owned newspaper based in Westchester County, New York. With a wide array of expertise, he wears many hats, including that of a Spiritual Life Coach, Couples and Family Therapy Coach, and Holistic Health Practitioner. He is well-versed in Mental Health First Aid, Dietary and Nutritional Counseling, and has significant insights as a Vegan and Vegetarian Nutrition Life Coach. Not just limited to the world of holistic health and activism, Damon brings with him a rich 32-year experience as a Law Enforcement Practitioner and stands as the New York Representative of Blacks in Law Enforcement of America.

