JOB ALERT: Port Chester Job Fair for an Emerging Economy

Green Jobs Fair for an Emerging Economy: Showcasing Opportunities in Renewable Energy, Clean Technology, Green Construction, and Labor

PORT CHESTER, NY– The Port Chester Job Fair for an Emerging Economy, is an event dedicated to connecting job seekers with opportunities in our rapidly growing green economy. The fair will take place on Friday, January 19th, at the Carver Center in Port Chester, from 3:30 PM to 7 PM.

The fair is a joint event between the Village of Port Chester, Carver Center, and Soulful Synergy.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, January 19th, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Carver Center, 2nd Floor Gymnasium, 400 Westchester Ave, Port Chester, NY 10573

Free Childcare Services available from 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Street parking is available and encouraged.

Highlights:

Job Opportunities: Discover rewarding career paths in renewable energy, clean technology, green construction, and labor. Representatives from leading regional companies in these sectors will be present to discuss job openings and career prospects.

Networking: Engage with industry professionals, recruiters, and fellow job seekers to build valuable connections and gain insights into the green job market.

Workshops: Attend informative sessions on industry trends, skill development, and career advancement in the green sector.

Speakers: Hear from representatives from the New York State Department of Labor, State Senator Shelley Mayer, Assemblyman Steve Otis, Westchester County Executive George Latimer, County Legislator Nancy Barr, Mayor Luis Marino, and Deputy Mayor Grangenois-Thomas.

Media Access: Members of the media are invited to cover this event. Interviews with representatives from participating companies and organizers are available upon request.

RSVP: To confirm your attendance or request additional information, please contact:

Paul Presendieu

Director of Community Engagement

Soulful Synergy, LLC

PPresendieu@soulfulsynergy.org

OR

Joan Grangenois-Thomas

JGT Public Relations

joan@jgtpr.com

914-980-6160



About Soulful Synergy: Soulful Synergy is a minority-owned workforce development agency dedicated to creating equitable and sustainable communities. For almost a decade, Soulful Synergy has successfully run tailored recruitment and training programs that tap into the soul of communities and upskill local workforces for clean energy and other high-demand jobs in construction, security, government and more. The company partners with government agencies and for profit and non-profit organizations to ensure funds are optimally allocated to meet the needs of communities and local job markets.

Soulful Synergy uniquely understands the nuanced challenges marginalized groups face as a result of institutional barriers, and that there is no one-size-fits-all solution. To mitigate the effects of systemic injustices, Soulful Synergy provides tailored education, workforce training and certification, and recruitment and staffing services that place underserved populations in sustainable career paths. Soulful Synergy’s compassionate approach to community engagement is key to its track record of success with course enrollment and completions and job placements.

We look forward to your presence at the Job Fair, for an Emerging Economy where we aim to create a bridge between job seekers and the growing opportunities in the green economy.