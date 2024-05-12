INVITATION FOR BIDS IFB 2024-01 FOR ON-CALL PLUMBING SERVICES

FOR ON-CALL PLUMBING SERVICES AT PROPERTIES OWNED OR MANAGED BY THE MUNICIPAL HOUSING AUTHORITY FOR THE CITY OF YONKERS
The Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers (“MHACY”) hereby solicits proposals from
qualified firms to provide On-Call Plumbing Services as specified in this Invitation for Bids (“IFB”).
This IFB package contains submission requirements and terms and conditions and other pertinent
information for submitting a proper and responsive proposal. This IFB is the only information provided
to prospective bidders (hereinafter “Responders”) and is available online starting May 29, 2024, at
www.mhacy.org.
There will be a mandatory site tour on June 10, 2024, for all interested potential bidders. Please
contact David Aloni at daloni@dzcontractors.com for more information regarding the time and
starting place for the site tour. The IFB questions deadline is June 12, 2024, at 3:00PM Eastern
Standard Time (EST). Any and all questions must be emailed to Procurement at
procurement@mhacy.org by the deadline. No telephone calls and/or written communication sent
via mail will be accepted.
Bids must reach MHACY no later than 3:00 PM (EST) on June 20, 2024. Late submissions will
be handled in accordance with the provisions in Form HUD-5369B.
Proposals will be evaluated on the criteria stated in the IFB. Negotiations may be conducted with
contractors who have a reasonable chance of being selected for the award. After evaluation of the
proposal revision, if any, the contract will be awarded to the responsible firm(s) whose
qualifications, price and other factors are considered to be the most advantageous to MHACY.
MHACY reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and waive any irregularities or
informalities if it is in MHACY’s best interest. MHACY reserves the right to cancel this IFB or
to reject, in whole or in part, any and all proposals received in response to this IFB, upon its
determination that such cancellation or rejection is in MHACY’s best interest.
MHACY is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, sexual
orientation, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, or family status. MHACY solicits and
encourages the participation of minorities and small businesses in procurement.
Contact, related to this procurement, with members of MHACY’s Board of Commissioners, or
MHACY’s officers and/or employees other than the contact person show above, during the
procurement process could result in disqualification of a proposal.