House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Endorses Congressman Jamaal Bowman

Rep. Jamaal Bowman Endorsed by House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark, and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar

The three top Democrats in the U.S. House endorsed Congressman Jamaal Bowman, and they say they look forward to continuing to work with him.

In a joint statement obtained by Black Westchester, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn) – a staunch ally of Israel, Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA), and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-CA), praised Bowman, saying his “life experiences — raised by a single mom in public housing and founding a public school serving low-income children in the Bronx — have shaped him into a public servant who fights for economic justice and in defense of historically underrepresented communities.”

“We stand together to endorse our colleague Jamaal Bowman for re-election. Congressman Bowman’s life experiences––raised by a single mom in public housing and founding a public school serving low-income children in the Bronx––have shaped him into a public servant who fights for economic justice and in defense of historically underrepresented communities,” said House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark, and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar. “Congressman Bowman has delivered for his district, battled the proliferation of deadly ghost guns, and fought hard to lower prescription drug prices, invest in our schools, and create new, good-paying jobs. We look forward to our continued work together on the campaign trail, as we battle extreme MAGA Republicans in the House of Representatives.”

“I’m proud to have the endorsement of our Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark, and Chair Pete Aguilar,” said Rep. Jamaal Bowman. “Together, we’ve stood up against powerful special interests and extreme MAGA Republicans to deliver much-needed progress for poor and working people everywhere. We have more work to do and I’m excited to continue working with the House Democratic Leadership to defend our democracy, protect our rights, and fight for the people.”



In just three years in Congress, Rep. Bowman has worked alongside House Democratic Leadership to deliver results for NY-16. Rep. Bowman has secured over $1 billion in federal investments for housing, infrastructure, and gun violence prevention in the district, in addition to authoring critical legislation to create new, good-paying jobs.



In addition to the House Democratic Leadership, Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s re-election campaign is endorsed by:

Rep. Yvette Clark

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Congressional Black Caucus PAC

Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC

State Senator Jamaal Bailey

NYC Comptroller Brad Lander

NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams

NYC City Councilmember Kevin Riley

Hastings-on-Hudson Mayor Nicola Armacost

Hastings-on-Hudson Trustee Doug Alligood

Mamaroneck Trustee Leilani Yizar-Reid

Mamaroneck Trustee Manny Rawlings

New Rochelle City Councilmember Shane Osinloye

Former Westchester County Legislator Damon Maher

Former Mount Vernon City Councilmember Lisa Copeland

SEIU1199

National Nurses United

Working Families Party

AQE

Justice Democrats

Sunrise Movement

League of Conservation Voters

The Jewish Vote

Make the Road NY

Citizen Action of NY

NY Progressive Action Network

Congressman Bowman who is seeking a third term representing New York’s 16th Congressional District, faces a primary challenge from Westchester County Executive George Latimer. Latimer is endorsed by several Democratic committees, including the Mount Vernon Democratic City Committee, which unanimously endorsed Latimer on Wednesday. The right-wing lobbying group for pro-Isreal policies, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), and The District Pac who encouraged 2300 Republicans to change their party affiliations to vote against Bowman, are also endorsing Latimer.

Rep. Bowman entered Congress in 2021 after successfully primarying 16-term Democratic incumbent Rep. Eliot Engel. New York’s 16th Congressional District includes a small piece of the Bronx and a large part of Westchester.