Democratic District Leader Urges Party to Withdraw Support for George Latimer over Israel-Palestine Stance

Local Democratic Leader Urges Party to Withdraw Support for George Latimer over Israel-Palestine Stance

White Plains, NY – In a strongly worded letter to the White Plains Democratic City Committee, District Leader Benjamin Brown is calling on the party to rescind its endorsement of Westchester County Executive George Latimer in his bid for Congress, citing grave concerns over Latimer’s stance on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The letter, sent in advance of the committee’s May 30 meeting, accuses Latimer of “expressing contempt for basic human rights” in his position on the war, which has been raging since October 2023. Brown points to a statement made by Latimer in a May 13 debate, in which the candidate said that “any future for peace begins with the release of the hostages or the remains of the hostages and from that point forward humanitarian aid…makes sense.”

Brown argues that this position amounts to “endorsing a policy of imposing mass starvation” on the over 2 million civilians living in the Gaza Strip, where famine conditions have already been reported. He contrasts Latimer’s words with statements from President Biden and the World Food Programme warning against using humanitarian aid as a “bargaining chip.“

The letter also cites alleged war crimes by the Israel Defense Forces, including the killing of a 6-year-old Palestinian girl and attacks on clearly marked humanitarian aid convoys. It criticizes Latimer for his “unreservedly pro-Israel politics” in the face of these incidents.

2024.05.24 Brown Letter to Democratic City Committee by BLACK WESTCHESTER MAGAZINE on Scribd

Black Westchester has been providing in-depth coverage of the Israel-Palestine conflict, and recently reported that Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes committed during the war in Gaza.

“The positions George Latimer has taken risk associating the White Plains Democratic Party, and the public officials and District Leaders who have endorsed him, with support for war crimes,” Brown writes. “In the broader context, association with George Latimer risks putting us on the wrong side of history, on a key geopolitical issue that has captured the imaginations of domestic and world publics and especially young people.”

The letter represents an unusual public break within the local Democratic party over a major congressional race. Latimer, who has positioned himself as a firm supporter of the U.S.-Israel alliance, is facing a tough primary challenge from incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman, an outspoken critic of Israeli policies.

The Democratic primary in New York’s 16th Congressional District will be held on June 25. The winner is heavily favored to win the general election in November in the solidly Democratic district.