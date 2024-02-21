Menu
Congressman Bowman Endorsed By Fellow Educators

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

On the 59th anniversary of the assassination of Malcolm X, Congressman Jamaal Bowman received endorsements from representatives from the Alliance for Quality Education (AQE), leaders of the New York Working Families Party (NYWFP), and Citizen Action New York, in addition to local school parents, students, and activists organizing for stronger public schools.

Zakiyah Shaakir-Ansari, Co-Director of AQE, Bronx parent & Education Advocate Thomas Sheppard, Co-Director of NYWFP Jasmine Gripper, Parent & Greenburgh School Board Trustee Jamaal Thomas, Tanesha Grant & her Daughter-Harlem parent and grandmother, and Jamell Henderson of Citizen Action New York joined Rep. Bowman, Wednesday morning in front of One World Middle School at Edenwald (3750 Baychester Avenue in the Bronx) to show their support and share why they felt he should be re-elected to continue serving the 16th Congressional District.

“As an educator, I’m proud to be endorsed by AQE, and I’m excited to continue working with my fellow educators in fighting for stronger public schools in New York and across the country,” Congressman Bowman shared.

AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

