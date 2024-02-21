Congressman Bowman Endorsed By Fellow Educators

On the 59th anniversary of the assassination of Malcolm X, Congressman Jamaal Bowman received endorsements from representatives from the Alliance for Quality Education (AQE), leaders of the New York Working Families Party (NYWFP), and Citizen Action New York, in addition to local school parents, students, and activists organizing for stronger public schools.

Zakiyah Shaakir-Ansari, Co-Director of AQE, Bronx parent & Education Advocate Thomas Sheppard, Co-Director of NYWFP Jasmine Gripper, Parent & Greenburgh School Board Trustee Jamaal Thomas, Tanesha Grant & her Daughter-Harlem parent and grandmother, and Jamell Henderson of Citizen Action New York joined Rep. Bowman, Wednesday morning in front of One World Middle School at Edenwald (3750 Baychester Avenue in the Bronx) to show their support and share why they felt he should be re-elected to continue serving the 16th Congressional District.

“As an educator, I’m proud to be endorsed by AQE, and I’m excited to continue working with my fellow educators in fighting for stronger public schools in New York and across the country,” Congressman Bowman shared.