Peekskill Councilman Arrested For Filing Fraudulent Petitions

By: AJ Woodson

County Legislator candidate who was seeking to get on the ballot in the June 2023 Democratic primary, allegedly signed his petitions as a witness, verifying forged signatures

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced Wednesday that 44-year-old Robert Scott, of Peekskill, was arrested and charged with filing designating petitions containing forged signatures for a seat on the Westchester County Board of Legislators in the June 2023 Democratic primary election. 

“Free and fair elections are the foundation of our democracy. Undermining the petition process in an attempt to get on the ballot in an election violates the public’s trust,” DA Rocah shared with Black Westchester.

Scott, the owner of PK Blendz Juice Bar on Main Street in Peekskill, is currently a Common Council member in the City of Peekskill. He was arrested on April 16th by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and charged with Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, a felony.  The charge requires proof that Scott knew that what he filed was untrue. A conviction on the Class E felony has a maximum penalty of four years in prison.

Scott was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket for an April 30 arraignment in White Plains City Court.

It is alleged that on April 10, 2023, Scott filed, with the Westchester County Board of Elections, designating petitions containing the forged signatures of eight individuals, who told DA’s Office investigators that they never signed a petition for the defendant.  

The alleged forged signatures appeared on three of the 37 sheets that Scott signed as a witness. 

The investigation of Wcott’s petition was launched after two Peekskill Democrats, Debbie and Jim Mickelson learned their names were signed to Scott’s petition. The Micklesons said they hadn’t signed the petition and they filed a complaint with DA Rocah’s office.

Scott was seeking to get on the June 27, 2023, ballot as a candidate challenging Legislator Colin Smith n the Democratic primary election for Westchester County Board of Legislators District 1, which encompasses Peekskill and parts of Cortlandt and Yorktown. 

Smith challenged the petition, which were thrown out by the Westchester Board of Elections for having insufficient signatures.

The Criminal Investigators Squad of the DA’s Office launched an investigation in July 2023 after receiving complaints from individuals who attested their signatures were forged. 

The case is being prosecuted by the Public Integrity and Law Enforcement Integrity Bureau. 

The charges against Councilman Scott are merely accusations, he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.  

