A Night of Glamour and Purpose: Highlights from the 4th Annual Unlabelled It Awards Show

By: Larnez Kinsey

(Photo above – Left to Right Honorees: Chan C Class Davis, Kim Osorio, Ivie Ani, Judith Robert-Lewis, Miguel Sizzla Kalonji Collins, Carol Dunkley, Karen Mitchell, & Judge Reginald Johnson)

The 4th Annual Unlabelled It Awards Show on September 12, 2024, at 296 9th Avenue, New York City, was an unforgettable evening celebrating unsung heroes. Hosted by Lenny Green from WBLS 107.5 FM’s Quiet Storm, the night was filled with glamor, purpose, and heartfelt recognition. Guests were welcomed with rum punch, and Saxophonist Stanford set the tone with soulful melodies. This event was the air that fills your lungs when you take a deep breath—a night that felt vital, invigorating, and filled with the energy of community and service.

Honoree: Little Mackenzie [Black Westchester]

The evening opened with Lenny Green’s heartfelt words about the importance of service, followed by powerful presentations. Maxine Greaves awarded Dr. Oskar Jacunski the Courage to Care Award for his dedication to health, while Elliee Balleh presented Little McKenzie with the Unsung Hero Award for her extraordinary bravery.

Antwon Gutierrez honored Chan Davis with the Conquest Award, recognizing his transformation from a fugitive to a filmmaker. Pamela Hallman-Johnson, unable to attend due to illness, was represented by her husband, who accepted the Preceptor Award from Kendal McFarlene on her behalf. He delivered touching remarks about her service to the community and her deep commitment to education.

Marsha “Chi Chi Vogue” Williams stunned with a fashion show before receiving the Designer Award from Gigel Williams, while Karen “True Indian Hair” Mitchell received the Entrepreneur Award from Attorney Benjamin Pincewski.

Judith Roberts-Lewis was honored with the Heart of Heroes Award by Mar-Khelia Stephenson for her work in education, followed by Bruce Moskowitz receiving the Gifted Hands Award from Dr. Augustine Moscatello.

Ivie Ani was presented the Journalist Award by Antoinette Isama, and Kim Osorio received the Powerhouse Media Award from Sunshine Smith-Williams.

Honoree: Miguel Sizzla Kalonji Collins [Black Westchester]

The evening concluded with Senator Kevin Parker honoring Judge Reginald Johnson with the Civic Engagement Award, and Mariam Walters presenting Miguel “Sizzla Kalonji” Collins with the Music of Excellence Award for his contributions to reggae.

Special acknowledgments were given to Mayor Vivian McKenzie, Legislator Collin D. Smith, and Mayor Eric Adams for their support and proclamations. The Unlabelled It Awards truly celebrated service, resilience, and those who make success possible from behind the scenes.

Larnez Kinsey
Larnez Kinsey is a Supercreative, a seasoned Crisis Management Specialist with 18 years of dedicated service to the State of New York, the Co-Founder and CEO of BlackGate Consulting Group. She is passionate about using her diverse skills to drive transformative change and empower communities. Her work is grounded in a deep understanding of the cybernetic ecology, focusing on New York's diverse cultural landscape, and mental health through community-centric initiatives.

