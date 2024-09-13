Legislator Tyrae Woodson-Samuels Celebrates 32nd Birthday

Close to 100 individuals came from all over the county to El Patio (159 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon), Thursday evening to celebrate the 32nd birthday of County Legislator Tyrae Woodson-Samuels.

“I want to thank all of my family and friends who came from far and wide to help me bring in my birthday and celebrate another year of life with me. It was a great evening and I truly appreciate all of the love and support shown!” Tyrae shared with Black Westchester.

It was a who’s who including County Executive George Latimer, Deputy CE Ken Jenkins, Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services and former Westchester Department of Corrections Deputy Commissioner Louis Molina, Former Mount Vernon Mayor Ernie Davis, Mount Vernon Councilmenbers Cathlin Gleason, Danielle Brown, Jaevon Boxhill and Derrick Thompson, MV Comptroller Darren Morton, Greenburgh Councilwoman Joy Haber, Westchester Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association (COBA) President Neil Pallone, Mount Vernon High School Assistant Principle Kelvin Manuel, Mount Vernon Democratic City Committee Chair Mary L. Graves, Former Mount Vernon Councilmembers Roberta Apuzzo and Steven Horton, Mount Vernon City Clerk, Tanesia M. Walters, J.D., M.P.A., CEO Westchester Community Health Center (formerly Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center) Judith Watson, Former Mount Vernon City School District Trustee Brenda L. Crump, Lynn C. Frazer-McBride and Mary Kingsley (current Chair of the Rotary International Club in Mt. Vernon), MV Recreation Commissioner Kathleen Walker-Pinckney

“Tremendous support for Majority Leader and NY State Committeeman Tyrae Woodson-Samuels. I am proud to join with his County colleagues, local officials, business leaders, and members of the Mount Vernon community who came out to celebrate Tyrae’s birthday,” Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins shared With Black Westchester.

Tyrae became the third youngest Westchester County Legislator in history after a successful election on November 3, 2020. A 28-year-old native of Mount Vernon, Woodson-Samuels brings a record of hands-on government, activist, and business experience to a campaign that promises to pursue a “practical progressive” agenda for the county.

Most recently, Woodson-Samuels served as Deputy Director of Constituent Services for veteran Democratic Congressman Eliot Engel, leading his Westchester County community response and working with residents and public officials on issues that included immigration, gun safety initiatives, Federal funding, military, and veteran’s affairs, healthcare, Social Security and senior issues, and regional environmental concerns.

A longtime community activist committed to representing underserved communities of color and improving Mount Vernon, Woodson-Samuels has been a board member of the Shamoya McKenzie Foundation, Fleetwood Neighborhood Association, and the Community Service Associates Soup Kitchen. He is a legislative committee member of the Westchester Black Democrats, and serves as Caucus of Color chair for the Westchester Young Democrats, in addition to leadership roles with the local NAACP and as a mentor in President Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper initiative, working with dozens of young men in the city of Mount Vernon.

In the business community, Woodson-Samuels consulted local businesses, became a licensed real estate salesperson, and formed The Woodson-Samuels Group, LLC. Local sports fans will remember Woodson-Samuels as the first African-American quarterback in Iona Prep history, where he led his team to an undefeated 12-0 record, winning Iona’s only CHSFL AAA State championship and earning Journal News Player of the Year, First Team All-State, and First Team All-County honors. He was also captain and a top sprinter in Section 1 for Iona’s track & field team.

A product of Mount Vernon public schools, Woodson-Samuels attended historic Hampton University where he majored in political science and became a teacher’s assistant working with special needs children.

Black Westchester salutes Tyrae Woodson-Samuels the future of Black Politics.

Cupcake Cutie Boutique (8 South 6th Avenue) provided the delicious Red Velvet birthday cake, (pic of Cupcake Cutie Boutique owner Miesha Stokely and the birthday boy, Tyrae Woodson-Samuels above).







