Chancellor David Banks Unveils Bold Vision for the Future of NYC Schools: Building a Foundation for Inclusivity and Innovation

On Tuesday, September 17th I had the opportunity to tune into NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks’ “State of the Schools” address, and let me tell you, the man came with a vision. We’re talking about a clear, bold blueprint for the future of education in this city—a plan rooted in resilience, innovation, and, most importantly, the diversity that makes New York City what it is. This wasn’t your typical “we’ve done this and that” speech.Banks was laying down the foundation for something new, something reimagined.

Banks kicked things off by talking about the “building blocks” of education. You know—the essentials that should be in place for any system to work: academics, safety, and civic engagement. And after the madness of the pandemic, you could feel him when he said there’s no going back to the way things were. He made it plain: “We needed a fresh, reimagined approach,” and Banks is all about building strong foundations for our kids.

The big gems of his plan are the NYC Reads and NYC Solves programs. NYC Reads is already expanding into over 840 elementary schools, and it’s designed to boost literacy across the board. Meanwhile, NYC Solves is focused on math, already hitting up 400 high schools and 100 middle schools to help students get more confident with their problem-solving skills. And here’s the kicker—starting right now, every single 3-K and Pre-K student across the city will be learning from the same top-tier curriculum. That means no matter where you live, every kid is getting the same opportunity. Banks called it “unprecedented in NYC,” and he’s right. It’s a game-changer for making sure all our kids start on equal ground.

But Banks didn’t just focus on academics. He went deep into some real issues, like the rise of antisemitism in schools. Banks wasn’t afraid to address it head-on, talking about his testimony before Congress earlier this year and calling out the disturbing incident at Hillcrest High, where students went after a teacher for supporting Israel. He made it crystal clear that NYC schools are supposed to be safe for every single student, no matter their race, religion, or background.

Then Banks dropped some major news about what’s coming for the 2024-2025 school year. He’s launching HBCU Early College Prep in Southeast Queens, where students can earn an Associate’s degree—for free—while still in high school. Let that sink in. This is huge for Black and brown students who’ve been looking for opportunities to level up. And if that wasn’t enough, Banks is also expanding Bard Early College in the South Bronx and Central Brooklyn, giving more students access to accelerated academic programs. The man is making moves!

Banks touched on how artificial intelligence is going to start showing up in classrooms, and he wasn’t just talking tech for tech’s sake. He wants AI to be used to create personalized learning experiences for students and to give teachers more insight into how their kids are doing. But Banks is no fool—he knows AI can’t replace the human element of teaching. He’s making sure that while AI is helping streamline things like transportation and enrollment, it’s not going to take away from the power teachers have in the classroom.

Throughout his speech, Banks highlighted the need for cultural competence in the school system. He knows NYC is a melting pot of cultures, and education needs to reflect that. He talked about how important it is for every student to feel seen and respected, no matter where they come from or what their background is. His vision for NYC schools is one where inclusivity is at the core, where every student learns in a space that celebrates and honors the rich diversity of this city.

David Banks wasn’t just giving a status update. This was a forward-thinking look at how NYC’s schools are about to level up. His vision is rooted in equity, inclusivity, and innovation. He’s building something that’s going to prepare these kids not just for tomorrow, but for the next decade and beyond. And in a city that’s all about bouncing back and pushing forward, you already know this kind of leadership is exactly what NYC’s school system needs.

David Banks is doing more than keeping up with the times—he’s shaping the future. And for New York City? That’s exactly what we need.