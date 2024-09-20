Haitians for Harris is Launched!

A group of Haitian-Americans alarmed by the recent and unfounded attacks on Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, have launched Haitians for Harris. The group joins several other self-identifying groups that have launched in support of the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris as she seeks the presidency along with her running mate, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, candidate for Vice President.

In addition to voter education; where to vote, how to register, and absentee and mail-in balloting information, the group will infuse general education and information about Haiti, its role on the world stage and the many who came here in search of a better life and those who have risen to prominence in the arts, politics, sports, education, and the sciences. The group will also encourage members to donate to and volunteer for the Harris/Walz campaign.

“We could not pass up the opportunity to educate people about their Haitian-American neighbors and to get Haitians to come together for a good cause”, said Liz Johnson, a founding member. “Haitians and Haitian-Americans have greatly contributed to the United States. We have also been terribly impacted by the game of political football that has played out since Haitians declared their independence in 1804. We thank everyone who contributed to raising awareness of the plight of Haiti, Haitians, and Haitian-Americans!”

Haitians for Harris is a grassroots campaign formed out of an imperative to refocus the attention of the electorate to helping Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz win the White House in November. Too many people, including the media have allowed themselves to be led down a rabbit hole of rumors – which has caused considerable harm – not just for the people of Springfield, Ohio, but throughout the Haitian diaspora. Haitians for Harris plan to refocus by contributing helpful voter information as well as history and facts about Haitians and Haitian-Americans, which number in the hundreds of thousands in the U.S. The group will also encourage members to donate to and volunteer for the Harris/Walz campaign.

For more information visit www.haitians4harris.com.