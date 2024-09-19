Family of Kenneth Chamberlain Sr. Condemns Grand Jury Decision in Jarrel Garris Case

The family of Kenneth Chamberlain Sr. has issued a scathing statement following a grand jury’s decision not to indict Detective Steven Conn in the shooting death of Jarrel Garris in New Rochelle, New York.

This case has reignited debates about police accountability and the effectiveness of grand juries in cases involving law enforcement officers. As community tensions rise, local officials and activists are calling for increased transparency in the investigation process and a reevaluation of police use-of-force policies.

STATEMENT FROM THE FAMILY OF KENNETH CHAMBERLAIN SR.

Once again, another family hears the heartbreaking, all-too-familiar words of countless victims of state-sanctioned violence: “After an exhaustive investigation, the grand jury has determined there is not sufficient evidence to charge the officer.” This time, it’s the family of Jarrel Garris. The officer’s playbook is universal, with rehearsed language designed to justify any act of violence: “I feared for my life,” it was a very fluid situation or in this case, Detective Conn’s claim that he needed to protect himself and others. But the truth is plain to see the video reveals the detective approaching and escalating the situation, not retreating or de-escalating.

The rule of law, which should serve as the foundation of a fair society, is non-existent here. This officer was not held to the same standard that we, as citizens, are bound to follow. The Attorney General’s recommendation that the New Rochelle Police Department “upgrade its training and policies” regarding the use of force is nothing more than an insult a slap in the face of justice. Year after year, the New York Attorney General has failed to hold law enforcement accountable, and we must remember this failure when she seeks re-election. The systemic injustices will only persist if we do not demand accountability at every level.