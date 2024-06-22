Former Mount Vernon Mayor, Black Law Enforcement, District Leaders Announce Endorsement For Congressman Jamaal Bowman

Former Mount Vernon Mayor Ernie Davis (still known to many in Mt Vernon as the People’s Mayor), Black Law Enforcement, and dozens of local District Leaders came out to show their support and endorse Congressman Jamaal Bowman for re-election, early Friday afternoon.

“It reminds me of win I won my fourth term (Ernie defeated Mayor Clinton Young in 2011)… the more we talk to each other and give reasons not emotions, but facts, i think we will be victorious. I want to thank the congressman for taking time out his busy schedule to come through and I just wanted to meet him and thank him for the work he has done. As they say may the work that I’ve done speak for me. And the work that he [Bowman] has done speaks speaks more eloquently than I ever could,” Davis said at the presser to a crowd of community members, voters, and supporters.

“I’m proud to be endorsed by Mayor Ernie Davis. You have been a champion for communities here in Mt Vernon,” Bowman responded to Davis’ endorsement.

Dozens joined Mayor Davis in front of his building located at 47 S 5th Ave in Mount Vernon, braving hot temperatures and high humidity in the middle of a heat advisory to share their support and to endorse Bowman for re-election. A letter was read from Damon K. Jones who is out of town to express the endorsement of Blacks In Law Enforcement and the Westchester Correction’s Association. Black Westchester also announced their endorsement of Congressman Bowman’s re-election on a special pre-primary edition of People Before Politics Radio, Thursday afternoon.

There are two more days of Early Voting this weekend and election day is Tuesday, June 25th, click here for times and locations.

Check out the two part Special Pre-Primary Edition of Black Westchester Newspaper on streets, churches, community center and stores near you. You can view the digital versions on BlackWestchester.com. Issue 1 and Issue 2.

Make sure you Get Up, Get Out & Vote!