914 Politics

2024 Early Voting Locations & Hours

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

Early Voting in Westchester County will begin prior to the June 25th Federal/State/Local Primary Election. The early voting period will be from Saturday, June 15, 2024 through Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Voting during early voting is the same as voting on Election Day. When you get to the early voting center, you will check in to vote, receive your ballot and vote as any other election.

There will be instructions available at the early voting centers to familiarize you with the ballot. There will also be a notice to voter and bill of rights. You may ask an election inspector to explain how to vote, or if you need any assistance.

If you vote during the early voting period, you are not eligible to vote on Election Day.

Early voting results will be canvassed and reported after 9 pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 for the Federal/State and Local Primary Election and Tuesday, November 5, 2024 for the General Election.

Any registered voter in Westchester County may apply for an early mail ballot.

The 2024 Federal/State/Local Primary Election is Tuesday, June 25, 2024. On Election Day you must vote at your regular polling location.

Days and Hours as follows:

Saturday, June 15, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 16, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Monday, June 17, 2024 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Tuesday, June 18, 2024 from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 19, 2024 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Thursday, June 20, 2024 from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Friday, June 21, 2024 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 22, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 23, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m

Westchester County Early Voting Centers

Croton Municipal Building, 1 Van Wyck Street, Croton on Hudson, NY 10520
Eastchester Public Library, 11 Oakridge Place, Eastchester
Greenburgh Town Hall, 177 Hillside Avenue, White Plains
Hastings-on-Hudson Public Library, 7 Maple Avenue, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY 10706
St. Gregory The Great Church, 215 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY 10528
Mamaroneck Town Center, 740 W. Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, NY 10543
Mt. Kisco Public Library, 100 E. Main Street, Mt. Kisco, NY
Mt. Pleasant Community Center, 125 Lozza Drive, Valhalla
Joseph G. Caputo Community Center, 95 Broadway, Ossining, NY 10562
Pound Ridge Town House, 179 Westchester Avenue, Pound Ridge, NY 10576
Rye Brook Firehouse, 940 King Street, Rye Brook, NY
Somers Town House, 335 Route 202, Somers, NY 10589
Jefferson Village Annex, 3500 Hill Blvd. Yorktown Heights,
Yorktown Cultural Center, 1974 Commerce Street, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
Doles Center, 250 S. 6th Avenue, Mt. Vernon, NY 10550
Mt. Vernon City Hall, 1 Roosevelt Square, Mt. Vernon, NY
New Rochelle City Hall Annex – 90 Beaufort Place, 90 Beaufort Place, New Rochelle, NY 10801
New Rochelle United Methodist Church, 1200 North Ave New Rochelle, NY 10804
Peekskill Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water Street, Peekskill, NY 10566
Peekskill Neighborhood Center, 4 Nelson Ave, Peekskill
Rye City- Resurrection- Early Childhood Education Center, 88 Milton Road, Rye, NY 10580
Westchester County Board of Elections, 25 Quarropas Street, White Plains, NY 10601
Grinton I. Will Library, 1500 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers,
Nodine Hill Community Center, 140 Fillmore Street, Yonkers, NY 10701
Riverfront Library, One Larkin Center, Yonkers, NY 10701

