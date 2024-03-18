People Before Politics Radio Episode 391

Black Westchester presents the People Before Politics Radio Show Episode 391 with Damon K. Jones and AJ Woodson giving you that real talk for the community since 2014!

Join hosts Damon and AJ on a riveting journey through the latest headlines, societal issues, and political landscapes, all through the lens of the Black experience. In ‘People Before Politics,’ brought to you by Black Westchester Magazine, no topic is off-limits and no viewpoint is left unexplored. Damon and AJ, the dynamic duo behind the show, bring a unique blend of insight, passion, and unapologetic truth-telling to the forefront. With their finger on the pulse of the community, they fearlessly tackle the issues that matter most to Black America, from social justice and civil rights to economic empowerment and beyond.

Each episode is a thought-provoking exploration of the news, infused with personal anecdotes, expert analysis, and lively debate. Through interviews with community leaders, activists, and everyday citizens, Damon and Aj provide a platform for voices often overlooked by mainstream media, amplifying stories that deserve to be heard. Whether dissecting the latest political developments, examining the impact of current events on marginalized communities, or celebrating the achievements of Black excellence,

‘People Before Politics’ offers an unfiltered perspective that challenges the status quo and inspires action. Tune in as Damon and AJ redefine the news narrative, empowering viewers with knowledge, awareness, and a renewed sense of agency in shaping the world around them. Get ready for a dynamic, engaging, and empowering journey through the headlines, where the Black perspective takes center stage.

Check out Black Westchester articles discussed during the show, MV PBA Pres: Mount Vernon Politicians Get Top Dollar Raises While Leaving Police Department Understaffed and Underpaid, RESPONSE: County Executive Latimer’s State of the County Fails to Address Westchester’s Housing Crisis by Juanita Lewis, Schumer calls for new elections in Israel, saying Netanyahu is an obstacle to peace and Black People Know White Supremacy and Oppression: The Black Power Movement and Palestine

Also, check out the Rolling Stone article, “Isreal Lobby Pushes Lie That People Are Not Starving In Gaza: Report” we discussed.

As always, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube