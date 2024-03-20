Menu
Ford ACE Program Expanded to Mount Vernon STEAM Academy

By: AJ Woodson

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (March 19, 2024) —Students from the Mount Vernon STEAM Academy, Mount Vernon High School and Rebecca Turner Academy (RTA) are coming together to learn car mechanics. Earle Mitchell, technical placement specialist at Ford, visited the auto shop on Monday, March 18, 2024, to share more information about trends in the automotive industry and career opportunities. 

The Ford Automotive Career Exploration (ACE) program, which is designed to introduce students to automotive career opportunities and prepare them to enter the industry, was recently expanded to include Mount Vernon STEAM Academy. Twelve students from the STEAM Academy began participating in the program on February 22 and two are on a waitlist. 

Earlier in the 2023-24 school year, the program was also expanded to RTA. The Mount Vernon City School District now has three high schools participating. With the expansion of the program, opportunities at local dealerships such as Scarsdale and Tasca Ford are also growing.

Students work through educational modules that are utilized by technicians currently working in the field. Students that complete the modules can obtain certification that will help them start their careers. The class meets every Monday from 3 to 6 p.m.

MVHS and STEAM Academy students

“This gives students the opportunity to engage in the automotive industry prior to getting into the automotive industry,” said Mr. Mitchell. “It’s an opportunity where you get a chance to work with different dealerships, a chance to work in the shop, a chance  to put your hand on a wrench and really engage in what the opportunity is.”

Students in the Ford ACE program meet in the auto shop at Mount Vernon High School every Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. 

STEAM Academy students have brought their passion for engineering to the Ford ACE program, which Ford describes as “STEM on wheels.”

“The CTE (Career and Technical Education) Department is proud to invite STEAM students into the fold of our successful Ford ACE Auto Expansion program at MVHS,” said Director of CTE Brian Simmons. “Their passion for engineering and problem-solving is exactly what the US auto industry needs to survive and thrive in the 21st century. We couldn’t be more thrilled to provide our students with golden opportunities for coveted internships and high-paying jobs in a rapidly expanding market.”

Michael Malocsay, automotive teacher at MVHS; and Earle Mitchell

About Mount Vernon City School District: With approximately 7,000 students in 16 schools, the Mount Vernon City School District is committed to providing quality education to all children while developing programs that meet the diverse academic and social needs of its students.

