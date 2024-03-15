MV PBA Pres: Mount Vernon Politicians Get Top Dollar Raises While Leaving Police Department Understaffed and Underpaid

Mount Vernon, NY – Mount Vernon PBA President Nicholas Mastrogiorgio recently voiced his frustration and disappointment over the city’s decision to grant elected officials a substantial 40% pay raise. This decision comes at a time when the Mount Vernon Police Department remains the lowest-paid law enforcement agency in Westchester County, despite having recently negotiated a contract that the city claimed they couldn’t afford for the overworked police force.

The Comptroller’s office justified the raises, as stated by the PBA President, by comparing salaries with those in other Westchester cities. This will make the Mayor, Comptroller, Council President, and City Council members among the highest-paid in the county. However, Mastrogiorgio notes that this comparative analysis has yet to be extended to the police department despite numerous requests over the years.

“We’ve been asking them to do the same with us in the police department for years,” Mastrogiorgio stated. “A lot of these politicians used the fact that the unions in Mount Vernon received a contract as justification for them to get 40% raises. I just wish they would have used the same analysis and equations that were used for them when they gave us that contract.”

Mastrogiorgio also addressed a councilperson’s comment regarding the lack of retroactive pay for elected officials, calling it an “apples to oranges comparison” as they are not part of unions or bound by contracts like the police department.

Mastrogiorgio also addressed the dire situation at the Mount Vernon Police Department, stating, ‘The department, grappling with understaffing and the lowest pay in the county, leaves its officers with no choice but to endure extensive overtime just to get by. This relentless demand significantly impacts their health, stress, and overall well-being. It’s crucial the Mayor, the City Council, and the Comptroller prioritize and address these challenges, ensuring our officers have the support and resources they need to thrive, both in service and in life.'”

The Mount Vernon Police Department is currently facing a staffing crisis, with an average patrolman having only two years of experience, 121 transfers in the past four years, and a shortage of 30 officers. Mastrogiorgio emphasized that the city should prioritize addressing these issues before focusing on pay raises for elected officials.

“Right now, the average patrolman has about 2 years experience, we’ve had 121 transfers in the past 4 years, we’re 30 officers short and frequently go out short-staffed on a daily basis,” Mastrogiorgio said. “Don’t you think the city should start doing some things to fix those problems before worrying about giving themselves a pay raise?”

Alongside his statement on Facebook, Mastrogiorgio also shared a list comparing the salaries of mayors in Westchester County. He questioned why the City of Mount Vernon failed to ensure pay equity for its police department compared to other police departments in the county, an issue that has been a point of contention in the most recent contract negotiations. The Mount Vernon Police Department PBA took into account the Comptroller’s claims that the city didn’t have sufficient funds during these negotiations. Despite the recent contract, the Mount Vernon Police Department remains the lowest paid in the county, while the Mayor’s salary has risen to become one of the highest among Westchester mayors.

The PBA President’s statement highlights the growing tension between the police department and city officials, as well as the need for a more equitable approach to compensation and resource allocation in Mount Vernon.