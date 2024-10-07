Menu
PBP Radio Episode 410

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

Black Westchester presents The People Before Politics Radio Show Episode 410 With ya host Damon K. Jones and AJ Woodson giving you that Real Talk For The Community since 2014

Black Westchester presents the People Before Politics Radio Show every Sunday night, 6-8 PM, simulcasting live on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube and archived on BlackWestchester.com. Giving you that Real Talk For The Community since 2014.

To support the Black Westchester and the People Before Politics Radio Show, which provides the News With The Black Point Of view and gives you the real talk for the community for free, make a donation via PayPal at www.PayPal.me/BlackWestchesterMag. In the words of Ray Charles, “One of these days, and it [might not be] long, You’re gonna look for [us], and [we’ll] be gone.” Support independent, Black-free media!

MV Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard and Montefiore Announce Plans, Backed by $41 Million NYS Capital Investment, For Transformation of Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital
The Ta-Nehisi Effect: Coates, CBS, and the Clash Over Black Voices on Palestine
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

Mount Vernon City School District Will Hold Community Career Fair

The Mount Vernon City School District (MVCSD) will hold...

Crisis at the New Rochelle Police Department By the Editorial Board of New RoAR News

Is Anyone Taking This Seriously? Facts: On  June 5, 2020, New Rochelle...

Youth Shelter Of Westchester 46th Anniversary Gala

The Youth Shelter Program of Westchester (YSOW) celebrated its...

The Ta-Nehisi Effect: Coates, CBS, and the Clash Over Black Voices on Palestine

https://youtu.be/kh-Sj57Cnq0 The recent interview between Ta-Nehisi Coates and CBS Mornings...

The latest

Mount Vernon City School District Will Hold Community Career Fair

The Mount Vernon City School District (MVCSD) will hold...

Crisis at the New Rochelle Police Department By the Editorial Board of New RoAR News

Is Anyone Taking This Seriously? Facts: On  June 5, 2020, New Rochelle...

Youth Shelter Of Westchester 46th Anniversary Gala

The Youth Shelter Program of Westchester (YSOW) celebrated its...

