MV Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard and Montefiore Announce Plans, Backed by $41 Million NYS Capital Investment, For Transformation of Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital

Guided by extensive community engagement and spearheaded by Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard and Montefiore leadership, this transformative project prioritizes equitable healthcare access tailored to the needs of Mount Vernon residents

Mount Vernon, NY – On Monday, September 30th Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard, in partnership with Montefiore Health System revealed transformative plans for Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital designed to meet the community’s unique healthcare needs and establish a new benchmark for accessible care. Backed by a $41-million capital investment from New York State, Montefiore Mount Vernon has laid out plans to become a sustainable, community model for both inpatient and outpatient care. This extensive plan underscores Montefiore’s commitment to leading the future of medical care and its dedication to the Mount Vernon community.

“This is more than a financial investment — it’s a commitment to collaboration and continued advocacy for the health, wellbeing, and future of Mount Vernon,” said MV Mayor SPH. “This transformation will provide our residents with state-of-the-art facilities and comprehensive care, underscoring our collective dedication to a healthier future for our city. With the support of Senator Jamaal Bailey, Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow, and $41M in secured funding from New York State, Montefiore will revitalize and expand services at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital to address our community’s healthcare needs. We have come a long way, and I am excited about the direction we are going. FORWARD TOGETHER.”

“Over the last couple of years, we have engaged with our patients, community members, and local leaders to truly understand and address the specific healthcare needs of Mount Vernon,” stated Regginald Jordan, Vice President for Clinical Services & Executive Director, Montefiore Wakefield Hospital and Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital. “This plan is a direct outcome of listening to those voices and constant support from our local and state officials. We are deeply grateful to Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard for her leadership and to the community at large for their trust and collaborative spirit. This initiative goes beyond mere infrastructure; it’s about building on Montefiore’s ongoing commitment to deliver exceptional, accessible healthcare that resonates with the needs of our communities.”

The comprehensive revitalization strategy focuses on expanding and modernizing critical areas of the hospital. Key projects include the redesign of the Emergency Department (ED). Currently, the ED can accommodate 20,000 visits each year. With the planned upgrades, it will be able to accommodate 50,000 visits, marking a 150% increase in capacity.

The transformation plan addresses the complex challenges involving transferring patients to other facilities due to a lack of operating rooms (ORs) and ORs doubling as a Gastroenterology Unit. Under these plans, Montefiore will expand the operating rooms and will outfit them with state-of-the-art equipment, thus reducing the need to transfer patients.

The plan also includes the modernization of the Family Health Center, including improvements to the lobby, exam rooms, and support centers, to enhance the patient experience. These investments will not only increase access to care but also qualitatively improve the environment that patients need and deserve.

“Montefiore’s approach to transforming Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital has exemplified what it means to lead with inclusivity and community engagement,” said Frances-Ann Lightsy and Takisia Whites, Co-Presidents of the Montefiore Mount Vernon Community Advisory Board. “Their dedication to incorporating input from community members has ensured that the development not only reflects but actively promotes our collective needs and values. We extend our gratitude to Montefiore for their commitment to making this process as inclusive and community-driven as possible, and for their investment in the well-being of the City of Mount Vernon.”

Other elected officials shared their support and praise:

“When the residents of Mount Vernon spoke, Montefiore not only listened, they acted expeditiously. As healthcare is redefined, we look at access and equity as the centerpieces for a healthy community, especially for those from underserved communities,” said New York State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey. “I applaud Governor Hochul, Montefiore leadership, and my colleagues in government for consistently fighting for the healthcare facility that Mount Vernon deserves. I’m excited about the work that was done collaboratively so that we can unveil this new transformative plan for Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, which will serve as a model to others. It truly shows what can happen when you listen to the needs of the community to deliver the best compassionate care that residents in Mount Vernon and beyond deserve.”

“Today’s announcement is a landmark moment for healthcare in our district,” said New York State Assembly Member J. Gary Pretlow. “This vision not only promises enhanced healthcare services for our residents but also signifies a major step forward in our ongoing efforts to ensure everyone in our community has access to the high-quality care they deserve. I commend Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard and Montefiore for their leadership on this issue.”

“Having grown up in Mount Vernon and walked these streets with my aging parents, I know firsthand how essential it is to expand healthcare services here,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. “I commend Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard for her visionary leadership and Montefiore’s commitment to shaping a positive future for Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital. This transformative plan not only addresses the vital needs of residents, but also secures the financial sustainability required to deliver world-class healthcare for generations to come.”

Senior Pastor, Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson, Grace Baptist Church remarked, “The enhancements at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital underscore a powerful commitment to ensuring that every member of our community must have access to superior healthcare. This development is crucial for those in underserved positions and reflects a profound dedication to addressing and rectifying healthcare disparities.”

“Montefiore’s commitment to enhancing healthcare access in Mount Vernon represents a pivotal shift towards greater health equity,” said Reverend, Dr. Stephen Pogue, Pastor of Greater Centennial AME Zion Church and President of the Save & Transform Mt. Vernon Hospital Coalition. “Our community’s most underserved members will greatly benefit from this initiative, which promises to broaden the availability and improve the quality of healthcare services. I am deeply thankful to Montefiore and Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard for prioritizing the needs of those who have historically been left behind in our healthcare system.”

“The transformative upgrades at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital bring a wave of optimism and significant improvements in addressing health equity,” said Judith Watson, RN, BSN, MPH, CEO, of Westchester Community Health Center. “This development is crucial as it enhances access to primary and specialty care services in Mount Vernon and throughout Westchester County. I am deeply thankful to Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard and Montefiore for their dedication to reducing health disparities and promoting a healthier future for all community members.”

Montefiore Health System also invested 20 million dollars in a new medical records system EPIC which puts Mount Vernon Hospital on the same system as the rest of Montefiore and all the major hospitals in the region, Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard informed Black Westchester.