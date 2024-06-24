PBP Radio Episode 398 – Not On Our Name: Correcting Political Misuse Of Our Image

Damon Jones and AJ Woodson address the unauthorized use of their images in a political endorsement by former Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey. We set the record straight on our true political stance and why we cannot support George Latimer’s campaign. Our guest this week is longtime activist Darrell Davis of Peekskill.

Darrell Davis also endorsed Congressman Jamaal Bowman on his podcast Black and Green on Saturday, June 22nd

Early voting runs until Sunday, June 23rd you can vote as any voting location, see list of times and locations here and The Democratic Primary Day is Tuesday June 25th, you must vote at your regular voting place on Election Day!

