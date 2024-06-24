Menu
PBP Radio Episode 398 – Not On Our Name: Correcting Political Misuse Of Our Image

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

Damon Jones and AJ Woodson address the unauthorized use of their images in a political endorsement by former Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey. We set the record straight on our true political stance and why we cannot support George Latimer’s campaign. Our guest this week is longtime activist Darrell Davis of Peekskill.

Darrell Davis also endorsed Congressman Jamaal Bowman on his podcast Black and Green on Saturday, June 22nd

Early voting runs until Sunday, June 23rd you can vote as any voting location, see list of times and locations here and The Democratic Primary Day is Tuesday June 25th, you must vote at your regular voting place on Election Day!

Black Westchester presents the People Before Politics Radio Show every Sunday night 6-8PM, streaming live on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube and archived on BlackWestchester.com. Giving you that Real Talk For The Community since 2014.

As always, you can follow us on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn, and YouTube

Contributions and Donations can be made via PayPal.

AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show

