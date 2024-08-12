George Floyd’s Uncle Joins March For Sonya Massey In Chicago

A rally for Sonya Massey was held Saturday, August 3rd at the Chicago Police Department headquarters in Chicago.

Many activists said they were sending a message that they’re tired of having to repeat, demanding justice for the lives lost to police brutality.

Bodycam footage of Sonya Massey being murdered in her home by former deputy sheriff Sean Grayson was released in late July and has renewed calls for more reform within law enforcement. Activists and families of black men and women killed by police joined together in front of the Chicago Police headquarters to show their support for Sonya Massey.

The uncle of George Floyd, Selwyn Jones, joined Saturday’s rally. He’s spent the last 4 years pushing for more progress. He said Sonya Massey is another example that shows changes are needed across the United States.

“My nephew’s death was bad, but to see them knock on that door and to see this lady was obviously in a mental crisis, and to take advantage of her, it’s just absolutely horrible to me,” Jones shared with ABC News.

Jones co-founded the Hope929 Organization, a charity focused on promoting civil rights and creating change in honor of his nephew George Floyd. On a mission to make communities a better place for all, he has traveled the country since May 2020, connecting with the families of other victims of police violence and helping in their struggles. Having spoken at Harvard University this year, Selwyn is continuing to channel grief into activism.

To save and preserve lives, he has also been rallying support in different states for the passage of The Medical Civil Rights Act. It was approved by government officials in Connecticut last year and establishes the right to emergency medical care during any police interaction. He has been relentlessly advocating to make communities safer for all our children everywhere.

Speaking at the event last Saturday to CBS News in Chicago Selwyn told the reporters:

“Sonya Massey’s situation was absolutely horrendous. My nephew’s murder was bad but for them to take advantage of her, and murder her in her own home, it just has to stop.”

Selwyn hopes to see more reform to policing, his family is calling on Congress to finally pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, and hopes to see more mental health screenings for officers.

Selwyn Jones will be appearing on Black Westchester’s People Before Politics Radio Show Episode 406, on Sunday, August 18th.