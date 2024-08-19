Menu
PBP Radio Episode 406 – From Grief To Action: George Floyd’s Uncle Selwyn Jones On Civil Rights & Community Change

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

Black Westchester’s People Before Politics Radio Show Episode 406 with hosts Damon K. Jones and AJ Woodson. Our special guest this week is Selwyn Jones, co-founder of the Hope929 Organization and uncle of George Floyd, discussing the death of George Floyd, civil rights, criminal justice and joining The Sonya Massey Rally on Saturday, August 3rd in front of the Chicago Police Headquarters and much more!

Since May 2020, Selwyn has been on a nationwide journey, connecting with families affected by police violence and supporting their causes. His organization, Hope929, is dedicated to advancing civil rights and fostering positive change in honor of George Floyd’s memory.

Selwyn’s commitment to transforming communities for the better has led him to speak at prestigious institutions like Harvard University. Join us to hear how he’s channeling his personal grief into powerful activism.

Check out the podcast, “Setting It Straight With Selwyn Jones” every week on Apple, Spotify, and iHeart

Black Westchester presents the People Before Politics Radio Show every Sunday night, 6-8PM, simulcasting live on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube and archived on BlackWestchester.com. Giving you that Real Talk For The Community since 2014.

To support the Black Westchester and the People Before Politics Radio Show, that provides the News With The Black Point Of view and gives you the real talk for the community for free, make a donation via PayPal at www.PayPal.me/BlackWestchesterMag. In the words of Ray Charles, “One of these days, and it [might not be] long, You’re gonna look for [us], and [we’ll] be gone.” Support independent, Black-free media!

George Floyd’s Uncle Joins March For Sonya Massey In Chicago
The Power of Mindset: Unlocking Consistency in Health and Wellness
