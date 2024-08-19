PBP Radio Episode 406 – From Grief To Action: George Floyd’s Uncle Selwyn Jones On Civil Rights & Community Change

Black Westchester’s People Before Politics Radio Show Episode 406 with hosts Damon K. Jones and AJ Woodson. Our special guest this week is Selwyn Jones, co-founder of the Hope929 Organization and uncle of George Floyd, discussing the death of George Floyd, civil rights, criminal justice and joining The Sonya Massey Rally on Saturday, August 3rd in front of the Chicago Police Headquarters and much more!

Since May 2020, Selwyn has been on a nationwide journey, connecting with families affected by police violence and supporting their causes. His organization, Hope929, is dedicated to advancing civil rights and fostering positive change in honor of George Floyd’s memory.

Selwyn’s commitment to transforming communities for the better has led him to speak at prestigious institutions like Harvard University. Join us to hear how he’s channeling his personal grief into powerful activism.

