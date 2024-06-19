Menu
Search
BW NewsCommunity Spotlights

Black Westchester Magazine Announces Inaugural 40 Under 40 Awards in Westchester County

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

Westchester County, NY – Black Westchester Magazine is thrilled to announce the launch of the first-ever 40 Under 40 Awards, celebrating the young, dynamic leaders making significant contributions to our community. This prestigious recognition aims to highlight the accomplishments of Westchester County’s emerging leaders across various fields, including business, education, healthcare, arts, and community activism.

Nominations are now open and will be accepted until October 31, 2024.

The 40 Under 40 Awards is a platform dedicated to acknowledging the hard work, dedication, and impact of young professionals and leaders under the age of 40. These awards will shine a spotlight on individuals who are not only excelling in their professions but are also committed to making a difference in their communities.

Paul Presendieu, the esteemed Vice President of the United Nations Association of Westchester County, will serve as the Nominations Chairman. His extensive experience in intersectional community leadership and development makes him an ideal fit for this role, ensuring the selection process is both rigorous and fair.

“We are incredibly excited to launch this initiative and recognize the bright young black talent within Westchester County across numerous industries,” said Presendieu. “Our community is full of individuals who are achieving great things and contributing positively to society. This is our opportunity to celebrate their efforts and inspire future leaders to follow in their steps.”

To nominate an outstanding individual for the 40 Under 40 Awards, please fill out the nomination form available at https://tinyurl.com/WestchesterBlack40under40. Nominations will be accepted until October 31st, 2024. We encourage everyone to participate and help us identify those who are driving change and making an impact in Westchester County.

The selected honorees will be featured in a special issue of Black Westchester Magazine during Black History and celebrated at a public program, details of which will be announced later this year. This event promises to be a memorable evening of recognition, networking, and inspiration.

For more information about the 40 Under 40 Awards or to learn more about Black Westchester Magazine, please visit our website or contact our editorial team.

Let’s come together to celebrate and honor the Future Black  Leaders of Westchester County!

Contact: Black Westchester Magazine  Website or Email: 40under40.BlackWestchester@gmail.com  

Follow us on Social Media: Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube

Previous article
BW 2024 – Pre-Primary Issue Part Two
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

BW 2024 – Pre-Primary Issue Part Two

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Welcome to part two of our 2024 Pre-Primary Coverage...

Celebrating the 67th National Puerto Rican Day Parade: Boricua de Corazón

Larnez Kinsey Larnez Kinsey -
On  Sunday, June 9th, 2024, the streets of New...

Why We March: Understanding the Power of Protest for NYC Youth

Larnez Kinsey Larnez Kinsey -
Youth! With all these protests popping off around the city,...

PBP Radio Episode 397 – Black Fatherhood, Racism, Voter Intimidation & Dem. Primary

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Join Damon and AJ as they discuss the many...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

BW 2024 – Pre-Primary Issue Part Two

BW NEWSPAPER 0
Welcome to part two of our 2024 Pre-Primary Coverage...

Celebrating the 67th National Puerto Rican Day Parade: Boricua de Corazón

NYC News 0
On  Sunday, June 9th, 2024, the streets of New...

Why We March: Understanding the Power of Protest for NYC Youth

NYC News 0
Youth! With all these protests popping off around the city,...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights