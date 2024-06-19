Black Westchester Magazine Announces Inaugural 40 Under 40 Awards in Westchester County

Westchester County, NY – Black Westchester Magazine is thrilled to announce the launch of the first-ever 40 Under 40 Awards, celebrating the young, dynamic leaders making significant contributions to our community. This prestigious recognition aims to highlight the accomplishments of Westchester County’s emerging leaders across various fields, including business, education, healthcare, arts, and community activism.

Nominations are now open and will be accepted until October 31, 2024.

The 40 Under 40 Awards is a platform dedicated to acknowledging the hard work, dedication, and impact of young professionals and leaders under the age of 40. These awards will shine a spotlight on individuals who are not only excelling in their professions but are also committed to making a difference in their communities.

Paul Presendieu, the esteemed Vice President of the United Nations Association of Westchester County, will serve as the Nominations Chairman. His extensive experience in intersectional community leadership and development makes him an ideal fit for this role, ensuring the selection process is both rigorous and fair.

“We are incredibly excited to launch this initiative and recognize the bright young black talent within Westchester County across numerous industries,” said Presendieu. “Our community is full of individuals who are achieving great things and contributing positively to society. This is our opportunity to celebrate their efforts and inspire future leaders to follow in their steps.”

To nominate an outstanding individual for the 40 Under 40 Awards, please fill out the nomination form available at https://tinyurl.com/WestchesterBlack40under40. Nominations will be accepted until October 31st, 2024. We encourage everyone to participate and help us identify those who are driving change and making an impact in Westchester County.

The selected honorees will be featured in a special issue of Black Westchester Magazine during Black History and celebrated at a public program, details of which will be announced later this year. This event promises to be a memorable evening of recognition, networking, and inspiration.

For more information about the 40 Under 40 Awards or to learn more about Black Westchester Magazine, please visit our website or contact our editorial team.

Let’s come together to celebrate and honor the Future Black Leaders of Westchester County!

Contact: Black Westchester Magazine Website or Email: 40under40.BlackWestchester@gmail.com

