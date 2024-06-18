Menu
Celebrating the 67th National Puerto Rican Day Parade: Boricua de Corazón

By: Larnez Kinsey

On  Sunday, June 9th, 2024, the streets of New York City were pulsating with excitement as folks geared up for the 67th National Puerto Rican Day Parade. Making my way to Fifth Avenue, the epicenter of the festivities, I could feel the anticipation building inside me. As a true New Yorker, attending this parade wasn’t just a tradition; it was a deeply cherished family affair—a day filled with love, pride, and a profound connection to my roots.

This year’s parade was truly something special, with the theme “Boricua de Corazón” echoing through the city streets. It was more than just a celebration; it was a powerful reminder of the resilience and spirit of the Puerto Rican community.

As the parade kicked off, the energy was electric. Visualize eye-catching floats, each one featuring the iconic Puerto Rican flag, adding a touch of cultural flair to the parade, weaving through the bustling crowd, while the infectious rhythms of bomba, plena, and salsa fill the air. It’s like a vivid tapestry unfolding right before your eyes, a celebration that ignites the senses and stirs the soul. It was a sensory feast, a true celebration of unity and joy.

For me, being a part of the parade felt like a homecoming. Surrounded by loved ones and fellow New YorkRicans, I felt an overwhelming sense of belonging—a connection that transcended boundaries and brought us all together.

As the sun began to set and the day faded into evening, I couldn’t help but carry the spirit of the parade with me. It was as if the energy of the day connected me to my ancestors, their presence felt in every beat of the music and every wave of the flag. And as we basked in the beauty of “Boricua de Corazón,” I couldn’t help but feel a deep sense of gratitude for being able to tap into the cultural richness of Puerto Rican heritage right here in NYC.

Among the crowd were numerous political officials who participated in the parade, showcasing their support and commitment to the Puerto Rican community. Leading the charge was Mayor Eric Adams, whose presence underscored the city’s dedication to celebrating diversity and cultural heritage. Joining him were Councilwoman Inez Barron and Councilman Rafael Salamanca Jr., representing the legislative branch and advocating for the interests of their constituents.

Assemblyman Victor Pichardo lent his voice to the festivities, amplifying the importance of cultural pride and unity within the state government. And standing alongside them was Kathy Hochul, the Governor of New York, whose role in the executive branch symbolized the state’s unwavering support for Puerto Rican culture and traditions.

United in purpose, these political leaders stood as beacons of strength, symbolizing the values of unity, solidarity, and inclusivity. Their presence wasn’t just symbolic; it was a tangible reminder of the importance of embracing and celebrating Puerto Rican culture right here in the heart of New York City. Their shared commitment resonated deeply with the diverse crowd, creating a sense of connection that you could feel in the air. It was as if the spirit of community and heritage enveloped us all, making the day feel like a profound journey into the very essence of our shared identity. And amidst the vibrant energy of the parade, I couldn’t shake the feeling that I was exactly where I needed to be, in sync with the rhythms of the city and the pulse of our cultural heritage.

Previous article
Why We March: Understanding the Power of Protest for NYC Youth
Next article
BW 2024 – Pre-Primary Issue Part Two
Larnez Kinsey
Larnez Kinsey
Larnez Kinsey is a Supercreative, a seasoned Crisis Management Specialist with 18 years of dedicated service to the State of New York, the Co-Founder and CEO of BlackGate Consulting Group. She is passionate about using her diverse skills to drive transformative change and empower communities. Her work is grounded in a deep understanding of the cybernetic ecology, focusing on New York's diverse cultural landscape, and mental health through community-centric initiatives.

