AKA’s Host Sold Out Fundraiser And Raise Over $32K In Donations

By: AJ Woodson

Zeta Nu Omega Chapter, the oldest Westchester County chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, and the ZNO Community Service Fund, Inc. hosted their annual fundraiser on Saturday, November 4th, at Greentree Country Club, where they raised over $32,000 in donations.

Themed “Casino Royale Sneaker Ball,” the event was focused on raising funds towards scholarships for local high school and college students and helping to support the various community service efforts the chapter completes in the Westchester County area, which include enhancing our environment, fighting food insecurity and childhood hunger, mental health awareness, voter education, financial wellness and more. Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson also attended the event which had nearly 400 attendees.

Zeta Nu Omega Chapter President Dr. Karen A. Williams poses with Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson [Black Westchester]

Dr. Karen A. Williams is the president of the Zeta Nu Omega Chapter, Joanne Askew is the president of the ZNO Community Service Fund, Inc.; and the event co-chairs were Jamie Ralliford and Stephanie DeVane.

Over the years, the Zeta Nu Omega Chapter and the ZNO Community Service Fund, Inc. have donated over $800,000 in college scholarships to local students.

AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

