Common Justice Hosts Victim Compensation Press Conference With Time Running Out for Hochul’s Signature

Broad coalition of City Council members and crime survivors show support for bi-partisan FAVC Act

New York, NY (Wednesday, November 15th) – Tomorrow, Common Justice will host a press conference with leaders of the New York City Council and coalition supporters at Foley Square to call for Governor Hochul’s signature on the Fair Access to Victim Compensation bill. The legislation has broad support from elected officials, families impacted by violence, and victim services providers and advocates, and has been awaiting Governor Hochul’s signature for six months after it passed unanimously in the NYS Senate and with wide bi-partisan support in the NYS Assembly.

Calls for the legislation’s passage are rising after the closeout of a 12-week-long campaign from the Governor’s office to raise awareness of the current victim compensation system, which provides state funding for crime victims to reimburse the costs of recovery. The campaign neglected to address the ongoing obstacles faced by survivors of violence, such as short application windows and mandatory police reporting requirements that make it more difficult for them to prove they were harmed and access life-changing funding to help heal from their trauma and rebuild their lives.

Black and Brown New Yorkers are more likely to become survivors of violence or have loved ones affected by it but they are less likely to receive compensation. 31.6% of all claims come from Black victims, but they represent half of the denials. From 2010 to 2015, only 10% of eligible survivors accessed services.

With the deadline to sign FAVC coming at the end of the year, activists, electeds, and survivors are calling on Governor Hochul to show up for survivors and swiftly pass this legislation.

Who:

Danielle Sered, Founder and Executive Director, Common Justice

NYC Councilmember Tiffany Cabaìn

NYC Councilmember Mercedes Narcisse

Oresa Napper-Williams, Founder and Executive Director of Not Another Child Inc.

Michael Polenberg, Vice President, Government Affairs, Safe Horizons

Crime survivors and victims’ families, local elected officials, members of the statewide FAVC coalition

Where:

Foley Square

Lafayette Street Worth Street, Centre St, New York, NY 10013

When:

Thursday, November 16th, 2023

Press arrival: 12:15pm

Press Conference: 12:30pm

About Common Justice

Common Justice develops and advances solutions to violence that transform the lives of those harmed and foster racial equity without relying on incarceration. In New York City, the organization operates one of the first alternative-to-incarceration and victim service program in the United States that focuses on violent felonies in the adult courts.

Common Justice’s policy and organizing work seeks to build power in Black and brown communities that have been disproportionately impacted by violence. Our work uplifts and centers the needs of survivors of violence, as well as those who have been adversely impacted by violence, including interpersonal, community and state violence.



To learn more, visit commonjustice.org..