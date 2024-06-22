YSOW’s Jordan Cormier Among Volunteer New York! Leadership Westchester Class of 2024

June 20, 2024 – Volunteer New York! celebrated the latest graduating class of Leadership Westchester, its signature professional development program. The nine-month program provides select individuals with the opportunity to sharpen effective leadership skills and gain clarity in defining and achieving their personal and professional goals. The event was held on Monday, June 17th, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Westchester Community College Gateway Center in Valhalla, NY.

“We are thrilled to graduate another remarkable class of local leaders from Leadership Westchester,” said Jeanette Gisbert, Executive Director of Volunteer New York!. “Participants in our program not only gain deeper clarity and understanding of their personal vision and mission but also expand their professional networks and build the confidence to lead effectively. They also join the supportive and influential networks of Volunteer New York! and the Leadership Westchester alumni community.”

Every year, Volunteer New York! selects an alum to honor who has continued to demonstrate the mission of

Leadership Westchester. Emily Saltzman, class of 2017, embodies leadership and community service. As Deputy Director of Operations for Westchester County, Emily has demonstrated exemplary leadership since 2018, overseeing numerous departments and guiding the county through the COVID-19 pandemic. Her initiatives included developing support systems for nonprofits, food pantries, and small businesses. Emily’s collaboration with organizations like Nonprofit Westchester and the Westchester Women’s Agenda reflects her deep commitment to community service and effective public administration. Her contributions to local governance and community well-being make her an outstanding example of the Leadership Westchester mission.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to have been selected as the 2024 Leadership Westchester Alumni of the Year,” says Emily Saltzman. “Every day in my work for Westchester County, I utilize the principles I learned in Leadership Westchester to assist County residents and make a positive difference in their lives. Being part of the Leadership Westchester family has been a meaningful and transformative professional and personal experience for me. I look forward to celebrating this fantastic program and the 2024 graduates.”

“These 20 graduates have spent the past nine months clarifying how they want to impact the world around them, and they’re leaving the program with powerful interpersonal skills, extraordinary relationships, and collective passion to truly move the needle in Westchester and beyond,” said David Severance, facilitator of Leadership Westchester and President of New Door Leadership.

For those interested in being a part of the 2024-25 Leadership Westchester class, visit the website to connect with an alum of the program if you have any questions or fill out an application for consideration. As part of this program, you are guaranteed to form a dynamic, exclusive, and connected community of caring people who are active in learning and demonstrating the practice of leadership, in creating communities that reflect their highest ideals and aspirations, and are considerate of how they choose to show up.

One of the graduates was Jordan Cormier, the Director of Programming at Youth Shelter Program of Westchester, who has been featured in Black Westchester.

“To say it was a journey is an understatement. I’m proud of the journey Leadership Westchester led me through. By the grace of God I’m officially a 2024 graduate of Leadership Westchester. Congratulations to the my amazing colleagues turned family on this remarkable achievement,” Jordan shared with Black Westchester.

Another graduate who has also been featured in Black Westchester several times was Jonathan Campozano who began his career practicing immigration law as an Immigrant Justice Corps Fellow at the Empire Justice Center in Yonkers.

Graduates of the 2024 Leadership Westchester Class are:

 Marykate Acquisto, The Quinn Law Firm

 Veronica Bazan, Women’s Enterprise Development Center

 Dana Belin, Honey Beez Childcare Center

 Mary Benjamin, Westchester Parks Foundation

 Jonathan Campozano, Neighbors Link

 Yin Choy Chen, R2M Realty, Inc.

 Jordan Cormier, Youth Shelter Program of Westchester

 Juan Diaz, M&T Bank

 Jessica Friedlander, Volunteer New York!

 Bruce Jackson, Feeding Westchester

 Nikhil Jagga, CMIT Solutions

 Adam Kintish, M&T Bank

 Tuesday Paige McDonald, City of Peekskill Youth Bureau

 Travis Melby, SUNY Westchester Community College

 Kara Pacheco, Webster Bank

 Victor Parada

 Becky Silverstein

 Allashia (Allie) Smith-Harris, ACT Institute

 André Thompson

 Robin White, AT&T

Leadership Westchester is supported generously by M&T Bank and The Westchester Library System.