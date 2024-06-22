Senator Bernie Sanders & Congressman Jamaal Bowman Rally Supporters In Hastings-on-Hudson

“I am proud to stand with my friend @JamaalBowmanNY. When people stand together against the billionaire class and their corporate interests, there is nothing we cannot accomplish,” Sen. Sanders tweeted after the rally.

In a display of progressive unity and grassroots energy, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressman Jamaal Bowman electrified a crowd of supporters at a campaign rally held at MacEachron Park in Hastings-on-Hudson, Friday. The event, which drew a diverse mix of community members, voters, and activists, served as a platform for the two leaders to champion their shared vision for a fairer and more equitable society at the park on the riverfront next to Harvest on Hudson restaurant.

However, the rally was not without its political contrasts. As Senator Sanders and Congressman Bowman emphasized their commitment to progressive values and policies, they also shed light on the contrasting approach of Bowman’s challenger, County Executive George Latimer. It was revealed that Latimer, who has previously presented himself as a progressive candidate, has veered away from progressive principles by accepting funding from right-wing MAGA Republicans and AIPAC.

Amidst the scenic setting of MacEachron Park, Senator Sanders and Congressman Bowman delivered impassioned speeches that resonated with themes of economic justice, healthcare reform, climate action, and racial equality. Their messages of empowerment and collective action reverberated through the crowd, inspiring attendees to continue working towards a better future for all.

Latimer’s shift in allegiance to accept support from these conservative factions, known for their opposition to many progressive policies, raised eyebrows among attendees at the rally. The decision to align himself with MAGA Republicans and AIPAC was seen as a departure from his previous stance as a progressive candidate, leading to questions about his commitment to advancing the values and priorities of the progressive movement.

In stark contrast to Latimer’s choice to align with right-wing interests, Senator Sanders and Congressman Bowman reiterated their unwavering dedication to progressive ideals and grassroots activism. Their commitment to fighting for the rights and well-being of working families, marginalized communities, and the environment was met with resounding support from the crowd, underscoring the importance of staying true to progressive values in the face of political pressures.

As the sun set on the rally at MacEachron Park, the resounding message of hope, unity, and progressive change championed by Senator Sanders and Congressman Bowman lingered in the air, leaving attendees inspired and motivated to continue the fight for a more just and equitable future.

“Billionaires are not only spending huge amounts of money to support Latimer’s campaign, they are also making donations to right-wing, extremist candidates. We will not allow the corporate interests of the billionaire class to take down strong progressives like @JamaalBowmanNY,” Sanders tweeted.

For further updates on the campaign efforts of Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressman Jamaal Bowman, and to get involved in their progressive movement, visit www.bowmanforcongress.com.