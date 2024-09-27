Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins Hosts Violence Prevention Initiatives Roundtable

11 nonprofits supported with state funds met to discuss the success of anti-violence initiatives following a DCJS report indicating a 28 percent decrease in statewide gun violence.

New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins met with nearly a dozen nonprofit organizations on Wednesday at the Brother 2 Brother Yonkers Knockouts Boxing Studio in Yonkers for a roundtable discussion on how multidisciplinary approaches have been reducing violence and creating a safer New York for all.

“We’re seeing significant progress towards our public safety goals, thanks to the efforts of law enforcement and our community partners – not just here in Yonkers and Westchester, but across New York State,” Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins said.

At Wednesday’s roundtable, Sen. Stewart-Cousins touted a report from the Division of Criminal Justice Services indicating New York has seen a significant statewide decline in gun violence of 28 percent in 2024, with Yonkers seeing a decrease of 56 percent, according to data collected through the New York State Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative.

Sen. Stewart-Cousins who represents a significant portion of Yonkers, the Town of Greenburgh, and the Town of Mount Pleasant in the 35th NYS Senate District said Wednesday that she recognizes the importance of well-funded law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime, and the key role community organizations play at the local and regional level in further advancing strategies to combat violence and address its root causes in our communities. Sen. Stewart-Cousins, a longtime supporter of violence prevention initiatives in Westchester and across New York State, has been instrumental in securing millions in state funding for dozens of local organizations that are helping make communities safer. Wednesday’s roundtable participants were just some of many who have received funding thanks to Sen. Stewart-Cousins.

Organizations in attendance included African American Men of Westchester, Brother 2 Brother 914, CLUSTER, Grandpas United, the PeaceMobile Team, Ruff Ryders to the Rescue, Warburton, Woodworth and Ravine, Inc., YMCA Yonkers, YWCA Yonkers, and 914 United.

Representatives from participating organizations detailed a host of strategic programming initiatives that reach a diverse audience across Westchester, from children to seniors, across a myriad of disciplines including civil service and criminal justice programs, mental health crisis intervention services, and “credible messenger” programs which provide positive role models and resources for the community. Speakers had the opportunity to speak about their unique programs to fight against violence, and report to Sen. Stewart-Cousins on how their organization is using state funding she delivered to advance those objectives.

“What the Senator brings to us with state funding, is the ability to turn an idea into reality. You can have the best idea in the world but eventually you’re going to need support to turn that idea into a reality, and that’s what Sen. Stewart-Cousins does for us,” said Warburton, Woodworth and Ravine, Inc. director Dwayne Cloud.

Sen. Stewart-Cousins said one of her major takeaways from the roundtable was that participating organizations demonstrated a keen interest in building and maintaining relationships and partnerships with each other.

“So many of the programs and services these organizations provide are complementary and even intersecting, and today’s roundtable not only serves to help share useful information, but also lays the groundwork for new and expanded partnerships and initiatives for the future, and I’m proud to have facilitated this discussion,” Sen. Stewart-Cousins said.

Wednesday’s roundtable was held at Brother 2 Brother 914’s Yonkers Knockouts Boxing gym at 29 S Broadway in Yonkers. Brothers John and Darrell Morrison, the founders and executives of Brother 2 Brother, thanked Sen. Stewart-Cousins for her support.

“Because the Senator has helped us with funding, our community organizations can do so many things,” Brother 2 Brother 914 director John Morrison said. “We’d like to thank the Majority Leader for letting us host today’s event. It was a great event, and all the community leaders came together to say how much we love doing the work that we do.”