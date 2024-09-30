Menu
PBP Radio Episode 409 with Dr. Mauvareen Beverley

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

Welcome to Black Westchester presents The People Before Politics Radio Show Episode 409. Our guest this week is Dr. Mauvareen Beverley, an Award-Winning Executive Level Physician, Patient Engagement and Cultural Competence Specialist, Author, and Professional Speaker. Dr. Beverley discussed her new book, “9 Simple Solutions to Achieve Health Equity: A Guide for Healthcare Professionals and Patients.”

Nine Simple Solutions to Achieve Health Equity: A Guide for Healthcare Professionals and Patients, launched on Juneteenth—celebrating the end of slavery in 1865 and is also her Birthday!

“I truly believe my book is a game-changer that will shift the focus from health disparity to health equity for all, with a special emphasis on the African American/Black population. Inside, you’ll find sustainable, innovative concepts like the “Bridge Team” and transformative “Stop in My Tracks” moments inspired by real patient stories, leading to practical, boots-on-the-ground solutions,” Dr. Beverley shared.

Dr. Mauvareen Beverley is an executive-level physician, with 20 years of experience advocating for improving patient engagement and cultural competence for all populations, especially African Americans. She developed and implemented the first Care Management Program at NYC H+H with a focus on individuals with SCD and the Elderly Black Population. She implemented the 1st Sickle Cell Support Group and a transition process from adolescent to adult care. She is currently the Physician Advisor to Westchester Sickle Cell Outreach (WSCO). As AVP, and Physician Advisor for NYC Health + Hospitals, she sponsored the first Conference on Improving the Health of the Elderly Black Population. For more information about Dr. Beverley or to purchase her book, visit her website, and follow her on LinkedIn.

Black Westchester presents the People Before Politics Radio Show every Sunday night, 6-8 PM, simulcasting live on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube and archived on BlackWestchester.com. Giving you that Real Talk For The Community since 2014.

To support the Black Westchester and the People Before Politics Radio Show, which provides the News With The Black Point Of view and gives you the real talk for the community for free, make a donation via PayPal at www.PayPal.me/BlackWestchesterMag.

AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

