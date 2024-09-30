PBP Radio Episode 409 with Dr. Mauvareen Beverley

Welcome to Black Westchester presents The People Before Politics Radio Show Episode 409. Our guest this week is Dr. Mauvareen Beverley, an Award-Winning Executive Level Physician, Patient Engagement and Cultural Competence Specialist, Author, and Professional Speaker. Dr. Beverley discussed her new book, “9 Simple Solutions to Achieve Health Equity: A Guide for Healthcare Professionals and Patients.”

Nine Simple Solutions to Achieve Health Equity: A Guide for Healthcare Professionals and Patients, launched on Juneteenth—celebrating the end of slavery in 1865 and is also her Birthday!

“I truly believe my book is a game-changer that will shift the focus from health disparity to health equity for all, with a special emphasis on the African American/Black population. Inside, you’ll find sustainable, innovative concepts like the “Bridge Team” and transformative “Stop in My Tracks” moments inspired by real patient stories, leading to practical, boots-on-the-ground solutions,” Dr. Beverley shared.

Dr. Mauvareen Beverley is an executive-level physician, with 20 years of experience advocating for improving patient engagement and cultural competence for all populations, especially African Americans. She developed and implemented the first Care Management Program at NYC H+H with a focus on individuals with SCD and the Elderly Black Population. She implemented the 1st Sickle Cell Support Group and a transition process from adolescent to adult care. She is currently the Physician Advisor to Westchester Sickle Cell Outreach (WSCO). As AVP, and Physician Advisor for NYC Health + Hospitals, she sponsored the first Conference on Improving the Health of the Elderly Black Population. For more information about Dr. Beverley or to purchase her book, visit her website, and follow her on LinkedIn.

